Radio alarm clocks round-up: wake up to these clever bedside companions

We’ve brought together the latest selection of radio alarms, compact but great-sounding devices designed to wake you up. Whether you want a smart speaker to sound out what’s happening in the day ahead, a classic alarm tone or the morning news, one of these should fit the bill, with a wildcard thrown in for fans of DIY tech.

Radio alarm clocks to wake up to

Amazon Echo Spot 2024

Amazon Echo Spot 2024 (Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon’s new Echo Spot is the latest piece of hardware from the world’s warehouse. If you’re already deeply embedded in the Amazon experience, the Echo Spot will keep you even more firmly in place, with Alexa on call and direct access to Amazon Music, as well as Apple Music, Spotify and others.

Unlike other smart speakers, Echo Spot has been designed from the outset to sit on a nightstand, with custom clock faces and a dimmable display. Info on display includes time, weather and song titles or show names, and the compact 1.73in speaker can wake you up with one of four dedicated alarm sounds. Alternatively, Alexa can be instructed to come up with a themed wake-up playlist.

Amazon Echo Spot, in Black, Glacier White, or Ocean Blue, £79.99, Amazon

Model Three BT by Tivoli Audio

Model Three BT by Tivoli Audio (Image credit: Tivoli Audio)

Tivoli’s Model Three is a compact classic, a simple bedside companion that’s aimed at those not willing to eschew the analogue signal just yet. This AM/FM radio alarm clock is housed in Tivoli’s trademark wood cabinet (available in walnut, cherry or black ash), with traditional dials knobs and only Bluetooth as a concession to modern wireless tech.

Model Three BT by Tivoli, £259, TivoliAudio.co.uk, @TivoliAudio

Moment by Pure Aud

Moment by Pure Audio (Image credit: Pure Audio)

Pure Audio’s new Moment describes itself as an ‘ambient sleep companion’. In addition to DAB and FM radio tuners, and the latest Bluetooth 5.3, the Moment’s party trick is an onboard selection of over 20 themed ambient noises, from classic white noise to the sounds of nature. Intended as a soothing soundscape generator to help frazzled urbanites fall asleep in a consistently calm audio environment. The Moment also has a dimmable display and ten different alarms to snap you out of your sonic reverie.

Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Moment by Pure Audio, £109.99, Pure-Audio.com, @PureAudioWorld

Monda Alto by Grace Digital

Monda Alto by Grace Digital (Image credit: Grace Digital)

Grace Digital’s Mondo Alto is a walnut-wrapped bedside companion with a huge range of alarm options, as well as the ability to hook up with many of the key streaming services in Europe and the US (including iHeartRadio, Audacy, Pandora, Spotify Connect, SiriusXM and Live365). For added flexibility you can put your favourite tune (or morning mantra) on a USB drive, and alarms can be faded in, out and snoozed. We especially like the multi-functional display, which has a number of back-light settings with a clock function that can be set to blue or red light.

Mondo Alto, Grace Digital, $229.99, GraceDigital.com, @GraceDigital

Lego 10334 Retro Radio

Lego 10334 Retro Radio (Image credit: Lego)

Finally, a bit of brick-based fun from Lego, ever adept at spotting a niche. Retro electronics are the flavour of the day and the latest set from the Danish block gives you the chance to transform over 900 pieces into a replica of a 1970s-era transistor radio. Admittedly you’ll be providing your own radio programmes or music, courtesy of the inbuilt smartphone stand, but the kit also comes with what Lego calls a ‘sound brick’, containing an unspecified but intriguing playlist.

Lego 10334 Retro Radio, £89.99, Lego.com, @Lego