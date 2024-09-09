Compact creativity: the best pocketable tech tools show that small is still beautiful

For those who don’t like their electronic tools and creative gadgets to dominate their life – or living spaces – we’ve selected a whole swathe of new downsized devices, ranging from tiny speakers to compact coffee makers, pocket practice amps, folding keyboards, tiny computers and more. Best of all, they can all be kept out of sight and out of mind when not in use to await the next bolt of inspiration.

Tiny tech: pocketable gadgets for compact creativity

MINIROLL by Ultimate Ears

MINIROLL Bluetooth speaker by Ultimate Ears (Image credit: Ultimate Ears)

First up, we have a universally useful object, the Bluetooth speaker. This is the MINIROLL, Ultimate Ears' smallest speaker to date. The ultra-compact device comes with a hookable silicone strap that can be fastened to clothing, bags or even bikes, and comes in four colours (Gentle Black, Majestic Blue, Revive Grey and Calming Pink).

The pebble-like form was inspired by river rocks shaped by water, and at 279g, the device is perfectly pocketable, despite its high power output. Waterproof, dustproof and drop-proof, the onboard battery offers 12 hours of playtime. The MINIROLL is made from 100 per cent post-consumer recycled polyester fabric and around 40 per cent post-consumer recycled plastic parts.

MINIROLL by Ultimate Ears, £69.99 GBP, UltimateEars.com, Logitech.com

DJI Mini 4 Pro Drone

DJI Mini 4 Pro Drone (Image credit: DJI)

For many creators, a drone is as an essential piece of everyday kit as a regular camera. The trend towards condensing the size and capability of these complex machines shows no sign of abating, with DJI’s Mini 4 Pro one of the current leaders of the flock. With a 34 minute flight time, the drone has onboard 4K video at up to 100fps, slow motion, RAW photo output, object tracking and a host of flightplan templates (circling, panning, etc).

DJI Mini 4 Pro Drone with RCN2 controller (Image credit: DJI)

The Mini 4 Pro also comes with a full screen controller and a range of up to 20km. Minimalists should note that no drone comes without a suitcase-worth of accessories, so even though the drone itself weighs under 250g, there’s plenty of additional kit required.

DJI Mini 4 Pro Drone With RC2 Controller, £869.00, DJI-retail.co.uk

Osmo Pocket 3 camera

DJI Osmo Pocket 3 camera (Image credit: DJI)

In the space of just a couple of years, DJI’s Osmo Pocket 3 has become the influencer’s weapon of choice, usurping the SLR camera and even the smartest of contemporary smart phones with its discrete form factor and huge swathe of features. At the heart of the Osmo Pocket 3 is a large 1in image sensor, much bigger than you’ll find in a smartphone, as well as sophisticated physical image stabilisation.

Osmo Pocket 3 camera and accessories (Image credit: DJI)

The rotating screen also serves as an on-button – tapping it flips the camera around into selfie mode. Images and video are both served up in 4K (the latter at up to 120fps), with automated 360-degree modes and panoramas handled by the Pocket 3’s motorised gimbal system. Shooting time can be swiftly extended with the battery handle, and there’s also a tripod and lens attachments.

Osmo Pocket 3, from £489, Store.DJI.com

XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro Projector

XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro (Image credit: XGIMI)

XGIMI points out that its newest compact projector measures ‘almost the exact height as a Starbucks Venti Cup’. The 1.1kg MoGo 3 Pro can be mains or battery powered (the latter using a typical power bank), and the OS is powered by GoogleTV, with native Netflix support. The tiny device can project an image up to 120”, with an integral tilting bracket for maximum convenience.

XGIMI MoGo Pro 3 in speaker mode (Image credit: XGIMI)

Two Harman/Hardon speakers are integrated into the design (the projector can also be used as a standalone Bluetooth speaker), and XGIMI have also included their Creative Optical Filter, a sort of portable ambience generator for constantly shifting illluminations.

MoGo 3 Pro by XGIMI, £419, XGIMI.com, Amazon.co.uk

GPD UMPC Pocket Laptop

GPD UMPC Pocket Laptop (Image credit: GPD)

Managing to pack everything a conventional laptop does into a device with a mere 7in screen, GPD’s tiny UMPC (Ultra-Mobile PC) are perfect for occasional writing and email duties when out and about. There’s also some proper processing power available, with a quad-core Intel processor and a full HD (1920x1200) display.

GPD UMPC Pocket Laptop (Image credit: GPD)

The trackpad is dispensed with in favour of a Thinkpad-style trackpoint device, and there’s a full suite of sockets and connectivity. Twelve hours of battery life make good the promise of premium computing on the move.

GPD UMPC, $599, GPD.hk

ProtoArc XK01 Tri-Fold keyboard

ProtoArc XK01 Tri-Fold Bluetooth Keyboard (Image credit: ProtoArc)

ProtoArc have crammed a full-size keyboard into a pocketable package thanks to their clever Tri-Fold design. The XK01 is a Bluetooth keyboard with a 105-key layout (i.e. a separate number pad) and the ability to switch between three different devices. The firm’s upcoming ProtoArc XK01 TP model swaps out the number pad for a trackpad, providing even more function in a tiny footprint.

ProtoArc XK01 Tri-Fold Bluetooth Keyboard (Image credit: ProtoArc)

ProtoArc XK01 Tri-Fold Bluetooth Keyboard, £39, ProtoArc.com

HP OfficeJet 250 Printer

HP OfficeJet 250 Printer (Image credit: HP)

We’d be the first to admit that HP printers aren’t exactly renowned for their reliability or cost-effectiveness. But if you absolutely must print (and scan) on the move, then the company’s premium OfficeJet 250 is one of the most compact on the market. With Wi-Fi and an onboard battery for true portability, the OfficeJet 250 measures just 380.2 x 198.3 x 91.3 mm. Downsides? The scanner only works via the sheet feeder method, ideal for making copies, not so good for anything else, and you’ll be on the hook for ink cartridges for the rest of your life.

HP OfficeJet 250 Printer, £329.99, HP.com, Amazon.co.uk

Fujifilm instax mini Link 3 Printer

Fujifilm instax mini Link 3 pocket printer (Image credit: Fujifilm instax)

While the HP speaks the formal language of business, Fujifilm's little Instax Mini Link 3 is much more playful. The smartphone-sized device is a Polaroid replacement for the selfie generation, with near-instant colour image creation and the ability to run off a couple of copies of a single image straight away. The choice of colours – Sage Green, Clay White and Rose Pink – makes it abundantly clear that this is a device aimed at those having their very first experiences with physical media.

Fujifilm instax mini Link 3, £114.99, instax.co.uk, Amazon.co.uk

Zoom H1 XLR Handy Recorder

Zoom H1 XLR Handy Recorder (Image credit: Zoom)

A standalone recording device is a must-have for both writers and musicians, and the Zoom H1 XLR is a pro-standard machine in pocketable form. With two XLR/TRS combo inputs and a 3.5mm input, the H1 is perfectly formed to pair with digital cameras and mixing desks.

Zoom H1 XLR Handy Recorder (Image credit: Zoom)

Add in a couple of high quality mics and you can capture digital audio from any source, with the added benefit of integral audio interface functionality and support for SDXC cards up to 1TB.

Zoom H1 XLR Handy Recorder, €169, Zoom-Europe.com

Fender Mustang Micro Plus

Fender Mustang Micro Plus pocket amplifier (Image credit: Fender)

An admirable comprehensive update of the first Mustang Micro pocket guitar amplifier, the new Plus model brings a lot of additional benefits. These include a screen – excellent for tuning and sorting out your sound – better battery life and built-in Bluetooth connectivity to hook up to tablets and smartphones for better control.

Fender Mustang Micro Plus pocket amplifier (Image credit: Fender)

The 25 amp models and 25 effect modes can all be accessed and tweaked via the Fender app. The little Mustang Micro Plus can also be hooked directly up to a laptop via USB-C to record directly into a DAW, making it a must-have pocket guitar accessory.

Fender Mustang Micro Plus amplifier, £109, Fender.com, Thomann.co.uk

Teenage Engineering OP-1 field

Teenage Engineering OP-1 field (Image credit: Teenage Engineering)

No prizes for guessing our favourite all-in-one music machine. A veritable Swiss Army Knife of audio options, the cult Swedish synth still over-delivers for its form factor. Purists might argue that separate devices do it better and cheaper, but once you’ve master the idiosyncratic interface, you’ll welcome the OP-1 Field’s breadth of options.

Teenage Engineering OP-1 Field (Image credit: Teenage Engineering)

Handy, if idiosyncratic, extras include include an FM radio (perfect for sampling) and a vocoder. It’s a veritable studio in a box.

Teenage Engineering OP-1 Field, £1,799, Teenage.Engineering

Carry-on Folding Controller 25

Carry-on Folding Controller 25 (Image credit: Carry-On)

If your budget doesn’t run to the OP-1, Carry-on’s 25 is folding MIDI controller that offers an array of connectivity (MIDI over Bluetooth as well as regular 3.5mm TRS MIDI) in a small, stowable form factor. Pair with an ultra-compact synth like one of Korg’s Volca models, hook it up straight to a laptop or even an app, and you have a 25-key controller with a full and flexible array of sample pads, knobs and sliders.

Carry-on Folding Controller 25 (Image credit: Carry-On)

Carry-on Folding Controller 25, £129.99, CarryonPlaying.com

Outin Nano Portable Espresso Machine

Outin Nano Portable Espresso Machine (Image credit: Outin)

Finally, what creative session would be complete without some kind of fuel? The first of two tiny coffee makers is a true portable device. Outin’s Nano is designed to work out in the field but doubles up as a useful desktop companion for when you don’t want to get up to break the flow.

Outin Nano Portable Espresso Machine (Image credit: Outin)

The 700g cylinder heats enough cold water for a cup of coffee in around three minutes. Capable of taking both coffee capsules and ground coffee, the battery-powered device generates enough pressure to create espresso with proper crema, and each charge should see you through around 45 cups. Available in Teal, Space Grey, Forest Green, Pearl White and Fuschia Pink.

Outin Nano Portable Espresso Machine, $149.99, Outin.com

Cube 4’ Coffee Machine by Nivona

Cube 4’ Coffee Machine by Nivona (Image credit: Nivona)

A dedicated desktop device, Nivano’s new Cube 4’ packs a lot of functionality into its smartly shaped form. The machine blends old school filter coffee simplicity with the ability to grind your own beans. An easily operated mechanism sorts out tamping and pressing the ground coffee, and makes light work of cleaning up the used coffee grounds.

Nivona Cube 4’ coffee machine (Image credit: Nivona)

Nivona Cube 4’ coffee machine, €479, Nivona.com