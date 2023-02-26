Two new coffee makers offer different design takes on your daily caffeine fix

New coffee makers add fresh appeal to the daily brew…

Dongsuh Breeze and Urban coffee makers by Layer

Influenced by the gentle geometry of midcentury design, with soft curves, neat joins and a simple composition of volumes, the Dongsuh Breeze and Urban coffee makers, designed by Layer, are intended to slot into the contemporary home. Available in three colours – off-white, slate grey and a dusky pink – the squarish Breeze and more rounded, metallic-detailed Urban coffee machines have a long, slender form factor and a rear-mounted reservoir. Four back-lit buttons form the spread of simplified controls, and the detachable drip tray can be set at different levels for short or tall drinks.

Dongsuh Breeze coffee maker (Image credit: Dongshu / LAYER Design)

Breeze and Urban are pitched at the Korean market, where Dongsuh has a hand in everything from larder cupboard staples to tea and coffee. ‘Making coffee is a timeless practice, deeply rooted in ritual,’ Layer’s Benjamin Hubert explains. ‘These devices elevate the coffee experience through a midcentury-inspired language and an intuitive user interface. In doing so, we have created a new vision for a time-honoured machine, one which is more akin to an interior object than a kitchen appliance.’

Dongsuh Breeze coffee maker, by Layer (Image credit: Dongshu / LAYER Design)

Moccamaster KBG Select filter coffee maker

For a more polychromatic experience, we’d suggest going for Moccamaster’s new KBG Select, a filter coffee maker that can brew ten cups of coffee in six minutes, and is available in an impressive range of 22 colours. The durable design is intended to last long and be easily repairable.

(Image credit: Moccamaster)

The handmade machine incorporates Moccamaster’s signature copper heating element. The company has been building machines in the town of Amerongen since 1968. The element ensures the perfect brewing temperature, and a hotplate will keep the coffee warm.

(Image credit: Moccamaster)

Moccamaster KBG Select, £229, Moccamaster.eu (opens in new tab)

Available from Amazon (opens in new tab)