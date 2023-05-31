Audio-Technica adds new hues to its classic Sound Burger record player
The Audio-Technica Sound Burger offers portable analogue audio for all, with a colour menu that nods to the bold electronics of the 1980s
Old-school electronics continue to delight a new generation, with the release of three more colours for the classic Audio-Technica Sound Burger record player. When the Japanese brand marked its 60th anniversary in 2022 with a revival of the clamp-like vinyl spinner, it had an unexpected hit on its hands. The red edition (see our audio tech for one suggestions) sold out quickly, encouraging the company to launch versions in white, black and yellow.
The original Sound Burger dates back to the heady days of the 1980s, and the second wave of audio portability that came hot on the heels of Sony’s first Walkman in 1979. The Sound Burger was the 1980s equivalent of the Dansette, shrinking the mechanism required to play a 12in disc into the bare-minimum design, complete with carrying handle.
The three new colours add another layer of nostalgia to what is already a pretty deep dive into our collective cultural memories, particularly the yellow, with its strong association with Sony’s Sports Walkman series. The Sound Burger has an internal battery that allows up to 12 hours of playback, with USB-C charging as well as Bluetooth connectivity to hook it up to headphones or a portable speaker. There are also standard RCA outputs so you can add the player to a conventional hi-fi set-up.
Whilst there’s undeniable joy at seeing your records spin around outside the Sound Burger’s slim enclosure, purists might baulk at letting their precious vinyl out into the open. It’s also true that today’s raft of portable and compact record players are still a world away from the audio high end represented by companies like Linn, Rega and even Technics.
In an era when a limited-run vinyl edition of a popular album can easily run to three figures, you might therefore want to source sounds for the Burger from attics, thrift shops and yard sales. Nevertheless, if it’s portable pop and pure simplicity you crave, and not ultra-high fidelity, then the Sound Burger is the tempting fast food of turntable design.
Audio-Technica Sound Burger (AT-SB727), £199.99, Audio-Technica.com
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
