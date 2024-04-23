The 2024 Ivor Novello nominations for songwriting have been revealed
77 British and Irish songwriters and composers make up this year's nominees, announced tonight at London's Groucho Club
The Ivors Academy, which celebrates the best in British and Irish songwriting talent, has today announced their nominations for 2024. Amongst the nominees, multi-BRIT-Award winner Raye earns a nomination for Best Album for her debut LP, ‘21st Century Blues’. She is joined in the category by Yussef Dayes and Irish artists Lankum and CMAT.
This year, 77 songwriters and composers have received Ivor Novello nominations, with 60% of them receiving a nomination for the very first time. Leading the way are Sampha and Yussef Dayes, who are both up for two Ivors each across the songwriting categories, while composer Daniel Pemberton is nominated twice in the screen categories.
Tom Gray, Chair of The Ivors Academy, said, “The 2024 Ivor Novello Award nominees represent a remarkable breadth of talent, showcasing the wide-ranging creativity and innovation that defines British and Irish songwriting and screen composing. From established voices to rising stars, this year’s list reflects an ever-evolving musical landscape and celebrates the writing craft that soundtracks our lives.”
As previously announced, Bruce Springsteen will become the first-ever international songwriter to become a Fellow of the Academy, the highest honour the Academy bestows.
The Ivor Novello Nominations 2024
Best Album
BLACK CLASSICAL MUSIC
written by Yussef Dayes, Rocco Palladino and Charlie Stacey
performed by Yussef Dayes
music published in the UK by YD Music-Kobalt Music Publishing and Sentric Music
CRAZYMAD, FOR ME
written and performed by CMAT
music published in the UK by BMG
FALSE LANKUM
written by Daragh Lynch, Ian Lynch, Cormac MacDiarmada and Radie Peat
performed by Lankum
music published in the UK by Beggars Music
LAHAI
written and performed by Sampha
music published in the UK by Young Songs-Sony Music Publishing
MY 21ST CENTURY BLUES
written by Raye and Mike Sabath
performed by Raye
music published in the UK by Warner Chappell Music Ltd and Sony Music Publishing
Best Contemporary Song
BACK ON 74
written by Lydia Kitto, J Lloyd and Tom McFarland
performed by Jungle
music published in the UK by Handsome Dad Publishing-Sony Music Publishing and Kobalt Music Publishing
ENOUGH
written by Brian Eno, Fred Gibson, Buddy Ross and Winnie Raeder
performed by Fred again.. & Brian Eno
music published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing, Promised Land Music-Sony Music Publishing, Heavy Duty-Kobalt Music Publishing and Warner Chappell Music Ltd
GERONIMO BLUES
written by Kwake Bass, Peter Bennie, Biscuit, Raven Bush and Kae Tempest
performed by Speakers Corner Quartet feat. Kae Tempest
music published in the UK by Warp Publishing and Domino Publishing Company
MAMA’S EYES
written by Todd Dulaney, Ines Dunn, Barney Lister and METTE
performed by METTE
music published in the UK by MNRK Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing, Promised Land Music-Sony Music Publishing and Warner Chappell Music Ltd
WATER
written by Imani ‘Mocha’ Lewis, Corey Lindsay-Keay, Jackson Lomastro, Ari PenSmith, Rayo, Sammy Soso and Olmo Zucca
performed by Tyla
music published in the UK by Always Forward Thinking-Kobalt Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music Ltd, Concord Music Publishing and Sony Music Publishing
Best Song Musically And Lyrically
BLACK FRIDAY
written by Laurie Blundell, Max Clilverd and Tom Odell
performed by Tom Odell
music published in the UK by Kobalt Music Publishing-UROK Music Publishing
BLACK SWAN
written by Victoria Canal, Jonny Lattimer and Eg White
performed by Victoria Canal
music published in the UK by Second Songs-Sony Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music Ltd and Universal Music Publishing
SPIRIT 2.0
written by Yussef Dayes and Sampha
performed by Sampha
music published in the UK by YD Music-Kobalt Music Publishing and Young Songs-Sony Music Publishing
SUNSHINE BABY
written by Amber Bain
performed by The Japanese House
music published in the UK by Dirty Hit Songs-Kobalt Music Publishing
THE NARCISSIST
written by Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree
performed by Blur
music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing and BMG
PRS For Music Most Performed Work
AS IT WAS
written by Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson and Harry Styles
performed by Harry Styles
music published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing and Pulse Songs-Concord Music Publishing
BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2
written by Ice Spice, Mura Masa and PinkPantheress
performed by PinkPantheress & Ice Spice
music published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing, BMG and Sony Music Publishing
GIVING ME
written by Conor Bissett, Robert Griffiths and Jazzy
performed by Jazzy
music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing
SPRINTER
written by Central Cee, Dave, Jo Caleb and Jonny Leslie
performed by Dave & Central Cee
music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music Ltd and Kobalt Music Publishing
STRANGERS
written and performed by Kenya Grace
music published by Warner Chappell Music Ltd
Rising Star Award With Amazon Music
Blair Davie
Chrissi
Elmiene
Master Peace
Nino SLG
Best Original Film Score
POOR THINGS
composed by Jerskin Fendrix
music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing
SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE
composed by Daniel Pemberton
music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing
TYPIST ARTIST PIRATE KING
composed by Carly Paradis
Best Original Video Game Score
CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE III
composed by Walter Mair
STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR
composed by Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab
music published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing
TIN HEARTS
composed by Matthew Chastney
music published in the UK by Sentric Music
Best Original Video Game Score
BOAT STORY
composed by Dominik Scherrer
music published in the UK by Du Vinage Publishing and Sony Music Publishing
SLOW HORSES SEASON 3
composed by Daniel Pemberton and Toydrum
music published in the UK by Apple-Sony Music Publishing
THE CROWN THE FINAL SEASON
composed by Martin Phipps
music published in the UK by Du Vinage Publishing and Sony Music Publishing
THE FOLLOWING EVENTS ARE BASED ON A PACK OF LIES
composed by Arthur Sharpe
music published in the UK by BDi Music obo Sister Pictures and Rights Worldwide
THREE LITTLE BIRDS
composed by Benjamin Kwasi Burrell
Charlotte Gunn is a writer and editor with 18 years experience in journalism, audience growth and content strategy. Formerly the Editor of NME, Charlotte has written for publications such as Rolling Stone, CN Traveller, The Face and Red.
