The 2024 Ivor Novello nominations for songwriting have been revealed

The Ivors Academy, which celebrates the best in British and Irish songwriting talent, has today announced their nominations for 2024. Amongst the nominees, multi-BRIT-Award winner Raye earns a nomination for Best Album for her debut LP, ‘21st Century Blues’. She is joined in the category by Yussef Dayes and Irish artists Lankum and CMAT.

This year, 77 songwriters and composers have received Ivor Novello nominations, with 60% of them receiving a nomination for the very first time. Leading the way are Sampha and Yussef Dayes, who are both up for two Ivors each across the songwriting categories, while composer Daniel Pemberton is nominated twice in the screen categories.

Image 1 of 4 CMAT is nominated for Best Album (Image credit: Photo: Sarah Doyle) PinkPantheress is nominated for Most Performed Work (Image credit: Press) Yussef Dayes is nominated for Best Album (Image credit: Photo: Danika Magdelena) Raye is nominated for Best Album (Image credit: Photo: Walker Hutchinson)

Tom Gray, Chair of The Ivors Academy, said, “The 2024 Ivor Novello Award nominees represent a remarkable breadth of talent, showcasing the wide-ranging creativity and innovation that defines British and Irish songwriting and screen composing. From established voices to rising stars, this year’s list reflects an ever-evolving musical landscape and celebrates the writing craft that soundtracks our lives.”

As previously announced, Bruce Springsteen will become the first-ever international songwriter to become a Fellow of the Academy, the highest honour the Academy bestows.

The Ivor Novello Nominations 2024

Best Album

BLACK CLASSICAL MUSIC

written by Yussef Dayes, Rocco Palladino and Charlie Stacey

performed by Yussef Dayes

music published in the UK by YD Music-Kobalt Music Publishing and Sentric Music



CRAZYMAD, FOR ME

written and performed by CMAT

music published in the UK by BMG



FALSE LANKUM

written by Daragh Lynch, Ian Lynch, Cormac MacDiarmada and Radie Peat

performed by Lankum

music published in the UK by Beggars Music

LAHAI

written and performed by Sampha

music published in the UK by Young Songs-Sony Music Publishing



MY 21ST CENTURY BLUES

written by Raye and Mike Sabath

performed by Raye

music published in the UK by Warner Chappell Music Ltd and Sony Music Publishing

Best Contemporary Song

BACK ON 74

written by Lydia Kitto, J Lloyd and Tom McFarland

performed by Jungle

music published in the UK by Handsome Dad Publishing-Sony Music Publishing and Kobalt Music Publishing



ENOUGH

written by Brian Eno, Fred Gibson, Buddy Ross and Winnie Raeder

performed by Fred again.. & Brian Eno

music published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing, Promised Land Music-Sony Music Publishing, Heavy Duty-Kobalt Music Publishing and Warner Chappell Music Ltd



GERONIMO BLUES

written by Kwake Bass, Peter Bennie, Biscuit, Raven Bush and Kae Tempest

performed by Speakers Corner Quartet feat. Kae Tempest

music published in the UK by Warp Publishing and Domino Publishing Company



MAMA’S EYES

written by Todd Dulaney, Ines Dunn, Barney Lister and METTE

performed by METTE

music published in the UK by MNRK Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing, Promised Land Music-Sony Music Publishing and Warner Chappell Music Ltd



WATER

written by Imani ‘Mocha’ Lewis, Corey Lindsay-Keay, Jackson Lomastro, Ari PenSmith, Rayo, Sammy Soso and Olmo Zucca

performed by Tyla

music published in the UK by Always Forward Thinking-Kobalt Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music Ltd, Concord Music Publishing and Sony Music Publishing

Best Song Musically And Lyrically

BLACK FRIDAY

written by Laurie Blundell, Max Clilverd and Tom Odell

performed by Tom Odell

music published in the UK by Kobalt Music Publishing-UROK Music Publishing



BLACK SWAN

written by Victoria Canal, Jonny Lattimer and Eg White

performed by Victoria Canal

music published in the UK by Second Songs-Sony Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music Ltd and Universal Music Publishing



SPIRIT 2.0

written by Yussef Dayes and Sampha

performed by Sampha

music published in the UK by YD Music-Kobalt Music Publishing and Young Songs-Sony Music Publishing



SUNSHINE BABY

written by Amber Bain

performed by The Japanese House

music published in the UK by Dirty Hit Songs-Kobalt Music Publishing



THE NARCISSIST

written by Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree

performed by Blur

music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing and BMG

PRS For Music Most Performed Work

AS IT WAS

written by Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson and Harry Styles

performed by Harry Styles

music published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing and Pulse Songs-Concord Music Publishing



BOY’S A LIAR PT. 2

written by Ice Spice, Mura Masa and PinkPantheress

performed by PinkPantheress & Ice Spice

music published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing, BMG and Sony Music Publishing



GIVING ME

written by Conor Bissett, Robert Griffiths and Jazzy

performed by Jazzy

music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing



SPRINTER

written by Central Cee, Dave, Jo Caleb and Jonny Leslie

performed by Dave & Central Cee

music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music Ltd and Kobalt Music Publishing



STRANGERS

written and performed by Kenya Grace

music published by Warner Chappell Music Ltd

Rising Star Award With Amazon Music

Blair Davie

Chrissi

Elmiene

Master Peace

Nino SLG

Best Original Film Score

POOR THINGS

composed by Jerskin Fendrix

music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing



SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE

composed by Daniel Pemberton

music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing



TYPIST ARTIST PIRATE KING

composed by Carly Paradis

Best Original Video Game Score

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE III

composed by Walter Mair



STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR

composed by Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab

music published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing



TIN HEARTS

composed by Matthew Chastney

music published in the UK by Sentric Music

BOAT STORY

composed by Dominik Scherrer

music published in the UK by Du Vinage Publishing and Sony Music Publishing



SLOW HORSES SEASON 3

composed by Daniel Pemberton and Toydrum

music published in the UK by Apple-Sony Music Publishing



THE CROWN THE FINAL SEASON

composed by Martin Phipps

music published in the UK by Du Vinage Publishing and Sony Music Publishing



THE FOLLOWING EVENTS ARE BASED ON A PACK OF LIES

composed by Arthur Sharpe

music published in the UK by BDi Music obo Sister Pictures and Rights Worldwide



THREE LITTLE BIRDS

composed by Benjamin Kwasi Burrell