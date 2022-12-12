Christmas baubles for fashion fans, from Dior to Prada

Deck the halls with our array of Christmas baubles and decorations for fashion lovers, made to add a sartorial flourish to your tree as the festive season gathers steam. From Celine’s ‘Triomphe’ baubles – recalling the shape of the Parisian house’s famed monogram – to sleek monochrome glass spheres from Prada, an array of designer adornments to gift or treasure yourself.

The best Christmas baubles for fashion lovers

(Image credit: Courtesy of Celine)

Celine

Celine’s double-C ‘Triomphe’ monogram – originally inspired by the lines of Paris’ Arc de Triomphe – has become one of the defining symbols of Hedi Slimane’s tenure at the house. Invest in this trio of golden hand-painted baubles for a truly luxurious adornment to your Christmas tree. Another set includes a miniature perfume bottle and a black Celine handbag (top).

celine.com (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prada)

Prada

Fans of the Milanese house will delight in this pair of monochrome glass baubles, decorated with bold geometric prints which feel synonymous with the house. Each one is finished with the Prada logo, and can also be purchased solo.

prada.com (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Dior)

Dior

A magical trio of baubles from Dior, which draw inspiration from Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Cruise 2023 show, held in Seville earlier this year. Hand-blown from French crystal and etched with delicate motifs, these transparent spheres are encased in a richly illustrated box.

dior.com (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Selfridges)

Selfridges

One for the retail addicts. Selfridges have released an array of Christmas ornaments evocative of their symbolic products, including this miniature version of the British department store’s instantly recognisable yellow shopping bag – complete with piles of sparkling gifts inside.

selfridges.com (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Christopher Kane)

More Joy by Christopher Kane

Christopher Kane’s playful More Joy collection now spans an array of items – from clothing to key rings to mugs, to recent collaborations with Le Specs and musician Elton John. Ready for Christmas is a trio of red, black and white baubles emblazoned with the offshoot’s various slogans: ‘More Joy’, ‘Sex’ and ‘Special’.

christopherkane.com (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Paul Smith)

Paul Smith

This Paul Smith bauble – in the designer’s recognisable house stripes – adds an unconventional twist of colour to your Christmas tree (a welcome alternative to the usual festive palette of green, red and cold). Each bauble is hand-painted and comes presented in a Paul Smith padded gift box.

paulsmith.com (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Fendi)

Fendi

This year marked 25 years of the Fendi Baguette handbag – perhaps the noughties it bag. Accessorise your Christmas tree with this clear glass bauble from the Roman house, filled with a shimmering miniature version of the bag.

fendi.com (opens in new tab)