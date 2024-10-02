First look: Vyrao’s latest neuroscientific fragrance bottles the grounding effect of a digital detox
Vyrao’s earthy new fragrance ‘Mamajuju’ provides sensory respite from screen time. Lara Johnson-Wheeler speaks with brand founder Yasmin Sewell for a Wallpaper* preview
When Vyrao founder Yasmin Sewell begins to create a new scent, she starts with an emotion. For its latest fragrance, the eighth perfume since the company launched in 2021, it was the feeling of stress caused by incessant screen time. As a result ‘Mamajuju’ offers up olfactory respite from the glare of digital devices, by grounding its wearer in nature.
Sewell drew inspiration from a location close to her heart to achieve this. ‘I was thinking about Australia’s red earth, the deep sweet smell I encounter every time I land there,’ she says. When we meet – on a rainy day in London – we are miles from her Sydney birthplace and the source of the key ingredient in ‘Mamajuju’, Australian sandalwood. The smell of petrichor in the air is, nonetheless, fitting.
Vyrao ‘Mamajuju’ is an earthy fragrance to counteract the effects of excessive screen time
Trained in holistic practices and energetic healing, but renowned within the fashion industry for her career as a brand-savvy buyer and consultant for Browns, Liberty, Farfetch and the British Fashion Council, Sewell is led by instinct.
A few years after moving to London at 19, she opened the Soho-based store Yasmin Cho in 1998, which stocked then-emerging labels such as Rick Owens and Miguel Adrover. A riposte to the less-than-welcoming atmosphere of high fashion retail in the city, Yasmin Cho soon counted the likes of Courtney Love amongst its clientele.
With Vyrao, she took the same thoughtful and customer-led approach. But this time, her intuition led her towards the symbiotic relationship between scent and emotion. ‘Not everyone’s as comfortable in the esoteric as I am,’ she says with a laugh, understanding that some may initially find this all a bit ‘woo-woo’. (The brand’s celebrity following includes Gwyneth Paltrow, who wears herbaceous accord ‘The Sixth’ for ‘mindfulness and intuition’ and the crisp and summery ‘Sun Rae’ to ‘boost joy and happiness’).
But all is not what it may seem, as everything that Vyrao does is rooted in neuroscience. ‘That’s why I’m so happy the brand is partnered with the IFF,’ she says, referring to the global company International Flavours and Fragrances, which formulates products across health and wellness, food, beverages, scent, and more. Its ‘Science of Wellness’ programme has conducted years of extensive research into renewable plant-based ingredients and their effects on the mind, providing Vyrao with the data to back up its claims.
A photo posted by on
‘Mamajuju’ contains 12 of these naturally occurring ingredients in its scent pyramid, which come together to energise and reawaken amidst the stresses of day-to-day life. Notes of sandalwood help ease anxiety and promote self-esteem; saffron and nutmeg uplift and relax; pink pepper and cedarwood heart boost memory function and focus. The evocative living red clay that reminds Sewell of her home country is soothing and balancing, which is illustrated in an accompanying film by long-time Vyrao collaborator Ruth Hogben.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
The new perfume comes in a glistening brown metallic bottle – as if rain-slicked earth itself were rendered in glass. Its design – and that of every Vyrao bottle, which also contains its own energetically charged Herkimer diamond crystal – is almost more time-consuming than the creation of the scent itself, Sewell confesses. ‘I’m drawn to colour, I think it makes [a person] happy,’ she says. ‘I don’t believe anyone wants to live in a black-and-white world.’ A synesthete, she is painstaking in her efforts to ensure this is reflected in the branding ‘My biggest brief to my creative team is always: how do we create bottles that match the energy and emotion of the fragrance?’
‘Everybody understands and relates to the fact that our emotions affect our physical health,’ Sewell concludes. ‘I think now there's also an understanding that when we are overwhelmed, anxious, worried and stressed, inevitably, we probably get sick. If you feel amazing and you have moments of happiness and joy – if you laugh or spray on a scent that makes you feel grounded and uplifted – it might just alter and affect your immune system. I think that emotional connection isn’t “woo-woo” at all. If I have one small thing every day that makes me feel good, that helps set my intention for positivity.’
Lara Johnson-Wheeler is a writer and editor based in London covering fashion, beauty, food, travel, art and culture. Previously an editor at SHOWstudio, her bylines include Vogue UK and US, Elle, Dazed and AnOther.
-
Kengo Kuma’s new Kyoto hotel is ‘a sanctuary of ethereal beauty’
A former ryokan inn, Banyan Tree Higashiyama Kyoto offers onsen rooms equipped with natural hot spring water, and a contemporary take on a Noh theatre
By Danielle Demetriou Published
-
Frieze London 2024: everything to see and do
As London gears up for Frieze Week (7-13 October 2024), here are the must-sees inside and outside the fair
By Amah-Rose Abrams Published
-
Hedi Slimane to leave Celine after seven years; Michael Rider named as successor
Hedi Slimane will leave Celine after a seven-year tenure as artistic, creative and image director across fashion, beauty and lifestyle at the French couture house, with Michael Rider – an alumnus of Phoebe Philo’s Celine – named as his successor
By Jack Moss Last updated
-
Trudon ‘Absolu’: an intoxicating orange blossom perfume for the start of autumn
Trudon ‘Absolu’, the house’s latest fragrance by Antoine Lie, blends orange blossom absolute with saffron, cardamom, tonka bean and guaiac wood
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
The story behind Hermès’ ‘Barénia’, a perfume that took nearly ten years to make
Hermès’ ‘Barénia’ is the house’s first-ever chypre fragrance. Christine Nagel tells Wallpaper* why it was almost ten years in the making
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
The new Maison Francis Kurkdjian perfume: ‘an intimate conversation between fragrance and skin’
Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s ‘APOM’ perfume is here. And, as Francis Kurkdjian tells Wallpaper*, it is the only fragrance he might consider wearing himself
By Mary Cleary Published
-
First look: how Diptyque used synaesthesia to create its poetic new perfume collection
Diptyque’s new perfume collection, ‘Les Essences de Diptyque’, captures the scent of coral and mother of pearl. Ahead of its launch, the maison’s noses tell Wallpaper* how this was done
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
The story behind Dior’s ‘Amphora’ perfume bottle, an icon of mid-century design
An exclusive new edition of Dior’s ‘Amphora’ perfume bottle arrived in Harrods this month. Wallpaper* traces its design history, from post-war to present day
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Jouissance: the perfume brand turning erotic French literature into subversive scents
Jouissance has interpreted the literature of Anaïs Nin, Anne Desclos and Catherine Millet into perfume, brand founder Cherry Cheng tells Wallpaper*
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Marissa Zappas makes perfume that smells like tornadoes and birthday cake
Marissa Zappas has a radical imagination. Here, the perfumer talks with Jocelyn Silver about the new direction for her namesake brand
By Jocelyn Silver Published
-
Bleu Nour is a new perfume brand bottling the sexy scent of cannabis
Bleu Nour is shaking things up in the London world of perfumery with Canna Crush, a new cannabis-based fragrance
By Mary Cleary Published