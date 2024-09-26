Vitra designs its first skincare product with Soeder inspired by Piet Oudolf’s garden

Vitra has joined forces with Zurich-based natural skincare brand Soeder to produce its first self-care item: a liquid soap called ‘Ever Green’, which can be used as hand wash or in the shower. The product pays tribute to ‘Oudolf Garten’ on the Vitra Campus in Weil am Rhien near Basel , designed and planted by Piet Oudolf in 2020.

The 4,000 square-foot garden containing 30,000 species of plants and flowers sits between Álvaro Siza ’s production facility and VitraHaus by Herzog & de Meuron , the company’s flagship store which opened in 2010 as a place to celebrate its home collection. ‘To me, plants are personalities that I can use and arrange according to their appearance and behaviour,’ said Oudolf. ‘Each one “performs” in its own way, but in the end an interesting play needs to emerge from it.’

‘Ever Green’ liquid soap by Vitra and Soeder (Image credit: Courtesy of xxx)

Till Weber, Vitra’s creative director of interiors and scenography, worked closely with the Swedish founders of Soeder, Hanna and Johan Olzon Åkerström to bring this project to life.

It began with the trio taking walks together in the Vitra Campus garden, discussing their shared ideas and values. ‘We wanted to capture this moment and experience together,’ says architect Hanna Olzon Åkerström, who founded the company (which recently received investment from Breitling CEO Georges Kern) with her husband in 2013. ‘We gave it a scent, and we put it in a natural soap.’

Hanna Olzon Åkerström, Johan Olzon Åkerström and Till Weber in the Vitra Campus garden (Image credit: Clemens Poloczek / Soeder x VitraHaus )

‘Ever Green’ was formulated in the Zurich-based Soeder laboratories, which uses traditional saponification processes, organic plant-based oils and ingredients such as wheat protein, Swiss honey and shea butter to make the brand’s soaps, shampoos, lotions and deodorants.

Its subtle aroma contains fresh notes of mint, rosemary and citrus, the warmth of patchouli and the heady scent of the evergreen laurel leaf. A linocut illustration of the laurel leaf branch also appears on the front of the bottle.

‘At the VitraHaus we create interiors that inspire and many details are needed,’ says Weber. ‘As we are surrounded by nature we always try to involve it.’

The ‘Ever Green’ soap now brings the essence of Vitra Campus’ Oudolf gardens directly into the space, as a botanical addition to the architecture, furniture scenarios, shop and café. (It can also be found in Vitra showrooms in major cities around the world).

‘EVER GREEN’ is available at the VitraHaus shop, at Soeder locations and its online store.

vitra.com

soeder.ch