The first Rowse flagship store combines natural skincare with ambient interior design

Rowse is a plant-based beauty brand on a mission to embrace nature in all forms. It was on a particularly grey Parisian afternoon in 2018 when Spanish travel photographer Nuria Val and Gabriela Salord (a French marketing expert in the cosmetic sector) crossed paths. The serendipitous encounter marked the start of not only their friendship but the birth of the skincare brand, which uses cold-pressed, organic ingredients.

Paired with the knowledge of pharmacist Lamia el Kadiri, Rowse quickly grew into a line of face serums, body oils, shampoo bars, perfumes, and more. Fast forward six years, and after firmly planting its roots as one of the most coveted online marketplaces for natural beauty, Rowse has opened the doors to its debut flagship store in Madrid. The space represents the brand’s first standalone brick-and-mortar store, outside of its various pop-up locations across Europe. Located at Calle Vallehermoso 114 in the charming district of Chamberí, the store spans two floors featuring a boutique and wellness space for a multi-sensory retail experience.

Inside the Rowse flagship store, designed by Isern Serra

‘Transitioning from an online presence to a physical space is an exciting step forward,’ Val and Salord tell Wallpaper*. With Val’s social presence as a reputable photographer and Salord’s reputation in beauty and business, it comes as no surprise that Rowse has garnered a vast following across Europe, notably in Scandinavia and the Mediterranean. ‘Our online community has grown tremendously and it’s incredibly rewarding to now have the opportunity to connect with them face-to-face,’ they continue. ‘This opening symbolises the shared values and aspirations of a growing community. It’s a tangible representation of the increasing awareness and support for brands like ours, that prioritise sustainability and environmental responsibility.’

The concern for environmental responsibility extends beyond the products and into the retail space, which is designed to cultivate a welcoming Mediterranean atmosphere. Barcelona-based architectural firm Isern Serra, who was previously tasked with designing Rowse’s Barcelona showroom in 2021, was enlisted once again.

The store incorporates responsibly produced fixtures from local craftsmen, against a minimal backdrop of white micro cement. Hints of earthy tones permeate the space, through wooden fixtures, terracotta hues and green potted plants. Furnishings are contemporary; a standout feature is the Muuto lamp and chair that grace the entrance, accompanied by long white curtains from family-led Spanish fabric house, Guell Lamadrid. Downstairs in the wellness space, terracotta walls create a ‘serene ambience’, lit by a bespoke light installation by Santa & Cole.

‘We want to cultivate a sense of warmth and comfort, allowing visitors to feel at home and at ease,’ explain Val and Salord. This is very much in keeping with the Rowse ethos, which almost operates as a global community as well as a skincare brand, encouraging connectivity through workshops and creative collaborations. ‘We’re diving headfirst into the world of wellness, with plans to host retreats across Europe, starting with Mallorca in the Balearic Islands,’ the founders say.

‘As for why we chose Madrid and this particular building, it's deeply personal,’ Val and Salord continue. ‘Madrid holds a special place in our hearts, as it's where our journey together began. It only felt natural to realise our dream of opening our flagship store in this vibrant and dynamic city.’ Another factor in selecting this location was the availability of an underground floor. We envisioned transforming it into a beauty oasis where we could provide facial treatments and host workshops.

‘We’ve got some incredible plans brewing behind the scenes. While we can’t reveal all the details just yet, we’re continuously working on expanding our product line and exploring new ways to connect with our community.’

The Rowse flagship is located at Calle Vallehermoso 114, 28003, Madrid, showcasing the full product collection starting from €25.

