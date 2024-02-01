Victoria Beckham reveals watches with Breitling: ‘I collaborate with the best’

Victoria Beckham and Breitling have partnered to create a collection of limited-edition watches, with the Chronomat Automatic 36 Victoria Beckham series rethinking the familiar, clean lines of Breitling’s popular Chronomat.

‘Breitling has always pushed boundaries and is redefining Swiss watchmaking,’ says Beckham on why the collaboration felt like a natural one. ‘It’s all about effortless everyday elegance, which is very in line with my brand DNA and ethos. Their level of execution and master-watchmaking is incredible.’

The collection, limited to 1,500 pieces, is available in a series of colours inspired by Beckham’s S/S 2024 hues, with dials in peppermint, sand, grey and deep blue.

Victoria Beckham and Breitling: fashion meets function

(Image credit: Breitling)

Says Georges Kern, Breitling CEO: ‘The women’s market is more important than ever. Breitling is the “cool and relaxed alternative” in the watch industry in regard to product design and advertising, steering away from the conventional notion of the purely romantic and classic timepiece. Breitling has a relevant history in the female segment, ranging from chic and streamlined timepieces for everyday wear to elaborate jewellery-like pieces for the evening.

‘What they all had in common was a touch of utility that made them so very Breitling. The reason we approached Victoria Beckham is that she incorporates these values, which made her the perfect fit to lend the classic yet versatile Chronomat her signature style and give the timepiece a modern, radiant expression. Furthermore, her relevance within the fashion industry enables us to speak to fashion-savvy women while simultaneously reaching a broader female audience.’

(Image credit: Breitling)

The watches retain classic Chronomat features, including the metal rouleaux bracelet and raised rider tabs, juxtaposed against Beckham’s colourful dials. ‘I’m excited for the people to discover how Victoria Beckham's ideas and Breitling’s craftmanship and innovation came together to create an elegant and fresh new Chronomat,’ adds Kern. ‘The result is a chic, all-purpose timepiece for women who want the best of both worlds: fashion and function. The collection features refined details such as Victoria Beckham’s initials on the seconds hand, a subtle VB logo and inscription on the bracelet, as well as models in yellow gold, a material we specially revived for use on this line.’

Adds Beckham of the new watches, ‘They feel radiant and modern whilst retaining a real timelessness. They will be instantly recognisable as the Chronomat Automatic 36 Victoria Beckham collection. Colour is very much part of my brand DNA – the use of colour and colour combinations is something I have always loved.’

breitling.com