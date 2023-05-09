Serapian brings Milanese craft to London with bespoke bag salon

Armenia-born Stefano Serapian first arrived in Venice in the 1920s, before settling in the Lombard capital of Milan, where in 1928 he would found his eponymous label – Serapian Milano – comprising an array of fine leather goods for the city’s burgeoning bourgeois classes. He worked alongside his wife Gina Flori, and by 1945 the pair had a bespoke atelier in the city centre, their boldly coloured designs and intricate ‘mosaico’ technique – ‘somewhere between Byzantine mosaics and Japanese origami’ – having attracted the Italian jet-set who spread Serapian’s renown around the world.

Now, almost a century after its founding, Serapian continues to place made-in-Italy craftsmanship at the centre of its business – continuing not just its signature ‘mosaico’, but an array of other techniques and fabrics, from butter-soft cachemire leather and coated canvas to a recent sustainable ‘leather’ made from Italian grapes.

This commitment is celebrated in Serapian’s presence at London Craft Week 2023 (8 – 14 May 2023), with the leathergoods house the annual event’s headline sponsor since 2020. Serapian says it chooses to support the fair for the way it ‘promotes the most refined craftsmanship from around the world’.

Serapian at London Craft Week

(Image credit: Courtesy of Serapian)

This year, Serapian will celebrate with a ‘Milanese salotto’ – a ‘salon’ or ’living room’ – within the Italian jewellery house Buccellati’s Mayfair store. ‘There has always been a strong though subtle link between the two maisons, both sharing an unmatched commitment to the values of tradition, excellence in handcrafting and highest quality materials,’ say the Serapian team of the decision to host the space alongside Buccellati. The space will allow guests and visitors to access Serapian’s ‘Bespoke’ service, which is led by Giovanni Nodari-Serapian, from the third generation of the founding family. The unique service will allow shoppers to purchase rare creations of their own choosing from over 44 colours of nappa leather and ‘endless personalisation’ of the house’s ‘mosaico’ technique.

Alongside, guests will also be able to discover some of Serapian’s other memorable creations, including the ‘Secret’ bag – a hallmark of the house since the 1970s – and works from the ‘Mestieri d’Arte’ collection. Pieces from Buccellati’s own collections will reflect Serapian’s vivid designs, from ‘silk-like’ engraved gold to ‘radiant silverware’.

Serapian will be hosted in Buccellati, 35 Albemarle St, London W1S 4JD, from 9 – 13 May 2023.

