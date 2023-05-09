Five things to see and do at London Craft Week 2023
Discover the must-sees from London Craft Week 2023
London Craft Week 2023 runs this week (8 – 14 May 2023), with established and emerging designers, artists and makers marking the occasion with workshops, pop-up shops and exhibitions. ‘Our ninth London Craft Week builds on the post-Covid appetite for unique live experiences, which drove our record visitor numbers at last year’s festival, and celebrates unsung creative communities,’ says Guy Salter, chairman of London Craft Week. ‘That often hidden ecosystem of exceptional talent. Not just in London but from around the UK and the world. Reinforcing this is a glimpse behind the scenes of the coronation and the work of another fascinating community of artisans and specialist crafts linked to the monarchy. More than ever this year, I hope we’re proof of London’s enduring international cultural pulling power – and a tangible demonstration of human ingenuity and diversity.’ Discover five must-sees from this year’s showcase below.
London Craft Week 2023 must-sees
Dahye Jeong
Loewe Foundation Craft Prize Winner 2022, Dahye Jeong, presents their first UK showcase of work alongside exhibition ‘Material Beings’ at Cromwell Place. The eight artists involved celebrate a juxtaposition of materials in works that subvert traditional silhouettes and forms.
The Mills Fabrica
Innovation Partner The Mills Fabrica explores the possibilities of biomaterials in an exhibition at Fabrica X innovation gallery, with an event that sees representatives from fashion brands including Ganni and Farfetch consider the innovative methods changing the industry.
Emma Louise Payne
Artist Emma Louise Payne is inspired by the abstract bark patterns of plane trees for her first homeware collection, exclusively available at Browns, encompassing plates, bowls, tumblers and candleholders in muted tones.
Future Icons Selects
More than 70 makers are uniting in Oxo Tower Wharf’s Bargehouse for a programme of workshops and exhibitions, inviting visitors to discover more about the craft methodology.
Vivienne Westwood
Discover the historical codes of couture with an exhibition at Vivienne Westwood’s Conduit Street store – ‘Vivienne Westwood Corsets: 1987 to Present Day’ – that delves into a hallmark of the late designer’s work.
London Craft Week (LCW) includes a programme of events taking place across the capital from 8 – 14 May 2023. For further programme details and tickets please visit londoncraftweek.com (opens in new tab)
