Sarah Lucas’ provocative ‘Tit Brick’ sculpture adorns a new collaboration with Tekla

A playful new collaboration between British artist Sarah Lucas and Copenhagen-based textile brand Tekla sees a limited-edition ‘Tit Brick’ towel (just 300 will be made) released to raise funds for the artistic and public programmes of Studio Voltaire, House of Voltaire’s not-for-profit arts organisation.

Lucas, who rose to prominence with the YBAs in the late 1980s and early 1990s, is no stranger to challenging societal standards of femininity, sexuality and identity, and has playfully used breasts and phalusses as symbols of empowerment throughout her work, which was recently celebrated in 2024’s career-spanning retrospective ‘Happy Gas’ at Tate Britain .

Sarah Lucas and Tekla's 'Tit Brick’ towel for House of Voltaire

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tekla)

Tekla, which was founded in 2017 but expanded rapidly during the pandemic, is known for its pyjamas, robes, towels and bedwear, which draw inspiration from the worlds of art and architecture (previous collaborations have seen it unite with John Pawson, Le Corbusier Foundation and Stüssy). Now working with Lucas, Tekla embraced her provocative style using an image from her 2011 ‘Tit Brick’ series to adorn a playful towel and exclusive canvas bag.

The image used highlights the artist's repurposing of everyday materials. For this work, she used tights filled with fluffy material found within furniture to create a disembodied breast. By isolating the breast, the work desexualises the female body and balances humour with discomfort – a throughline of Lucas' work – questioning the accepted associations of particular body parts.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tekla)

The collection launches today (5 March) and is available to purchase online at House of Voltaire and Tekla. All profits from sales will go to Studio Voltaire, which champions emerging and underrepresented practices and supports artists at pivotal moments in their careers.

Sarah Lucas and Tekla for House of Voltaire, 'Tit Brick’ towel, £95 at Houseofvoltaire.org and £90 at Teklafabrics.com

