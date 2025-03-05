Sarah Lucas’ provocative ‘Tit Brick’ sculpture adorns a new collaboration with Tekla
British artist Sarah Lucas teams up with Copenhagen-based Tekla on a towel decorated with her 2017 ‘Tit Brick’ sculpture, with proceeds going to Studio Voltaire and its support for emerging artists
A playful new collaboration between British artist Sarah Lucas and Copenhagen-based textile brand Tekla sees a limited-edition ‘Tit Brick’ towel (just 300 will be made) released to raise funds for the artistic and public programmes of Studio Voltaire, House of Voltaire’s not-for-profit arts organisation.
Lucas, who rose to prominence with the YBAs in the late 1980s and early 1990s, is no stranger to challenging societal standards of femininity, sexuality and identity, and has playfully used breasts and phalusses as symbols of empowerment throughout her work, which was recently celebrated in 2024’s career-spanning retrospective ‘Happy Gas’ at Tate Britain.
Sarah Lucas and Tekla's 'Tit Brick’ towel for House of Voltaire
Tekla, which was founded in 2017 but expanded rapidly during the pandemic, is known for its pyjamas, robes, towels and bedwear, which draw inspiration from the worlds of art and architecture (previous collaborations have seen it unite with John Pawson, Le Corbusier Foundation and Stüssy). Now working with Lucas, Tekla embraced her provocative style using an image from her 2011 ‘Tit Brick’ series to adorn a playful towel and exclusive canvas bag.
The image used highlights the artist's repurposing of everyday materials. For this work, she used tights filled with fluffy material found within furniture to create a disembodied breast. By isolating the breast, the work desexualises the female body and balances humour with discomfort – a throughline of Lucas' work – questioning the accepted associations of particular body parts.
The collection launches today (5 March) and is available to purchase online at House of Voltaire and Tekla. All profits from sales will go to Studio Voltaire, which champions emerging and underrepresented practices and supports artists at pivotal moments in their careers.
Sarah Lucas and Tekla for House of Voltaire, 'Tit Brick’ towel, £95 at Houseofvoltaire.org and £90 at Teklafabrics.com
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper*s staff writer. Before joining the team in 2023, she contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, Parisian Vibe, The Rakish Gent, and Country Life, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars ranging from design, and architecture to travel, and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers, and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
