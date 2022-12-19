Recreate Chanel Beauty looks from the pages of Wallpaper* with this make-up how-to

For our Chanel Beauty story in Wallpaper* January 2023, we collaborated with photographer Joanna Wzorek and make-up artist Anna Payne.

Wzorek's original concept for the shoot was inspired by call centres and revisiting old-fashioned means of communication. It evolved into two models using retro headphones and telephones, expressing extreme emotions to each other across the page or getting lost in their own melodramatic reveries.

Make-up played into the fun and expressive theme of the shoot, with frosty pink eyes, ultra-glossy ombre lips, tear-soaked chunky mascara and more.

Learn how to recreate these Chanel Beauty looks

1. Webbed lashes and orangey red lip

(Image credit: Joanna Wzorek)

Make-up artist Anna Payne:

Step 1

This look is all about the eyes, I add layer upon layer of Chanel Noir Allure 10-Noir and then used tweezers to stick the lashes into small clumps. When you’re doing big eye looks like this one, always start with the eyes – that way you can clean up any drop-down after and perfect the skin.

Step 2

I kept the look super simple to let the lashes stand out so I added a little Chanel Rouge Allure Laque in 62-Still and groomed the brows using Chanel La Palette Sourcils in 02-Medium.

Step 3

Finally, I added a perfect orange-based red lip, Chanel Rouge Coco in 416-Coco.

2. Pearlescent eyes and lips

(Image credit: Joanna Wzorek)

Make-up artist Anna Payne:

Step 1

Create a glow base, highlighting the skin with Chanel Baume Essentiel in Sculpting, and correcting any redness or blemishes with Chanel Les Beiges Water-Fresh Tint in Light Deep.

Step 2

Warm the face up and add a little contour using bronzer, Chanel Les Beiges Bronzing Cream in 395-Soleil Tan Deep Bronze.

Step 3

Using Chanel Les 4 Ombres in 308-Clair-Obscur, contour the eye adding depth to the socket. On the back of your hand mix a little Chanel Baume Essentiel in Sculpting with the lightest shade in the Chanel Les 4 Ombres in 274-Codes Élégants compact and wash it over the eye, then add a little Chanel Noir Allure in 10-Noir.

Step 4

Add a metallic copper lip by applying Chanel Rouge Allure Ink in 206-Metallic Copper. Use your finger to pat into the centre of the lip and then work outwards. You don’t want a perfect lip line. By patting it in you create an understated nonchalance to the look.

3. Green smoky and glossy eyes

(Image credit: Joanna Wzorek)

Make-up artist Anna Payne:

Step 1

This look plays with negative space. After creating your perfect skin using Chanel Les Beiges Water-Fresh Tint in Light Deep, add your highlight to the high points of the face.

Step 2

Using a flat brush, take a little of the darkest shade in the Chanel Les 4 Ombres in 324-Blurry Blue, and take it along the lash line and in the socket concentrating on the corners of the eye, letting it fade in the centre. Take a fluffy brush and make sure there are no sharp lines, and add a little Chanel Baume Essentiel in Sculpting to add shine to the negative space on the lid. Finish the eyes with Chanel Noir Allure 10-Noir to add extra depth.

Step 3

Keep the lips nude to let the eyes do the talking using lipstick, Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet 62-Libre.

4. Ultra-glossy red lips

(Image credit: Joanna Wzorek)

Make-up artist Anna Payne:

Step 1

Start by applying Chanel Les Beiges Water-Fresh Complexion Touch in the areas you want to conceal: focus under the eyes, around the nose, on any blemishes or redness.

Step 2

Frame the eyes by smudging a little Chanel Stylo Ombre et Contour in 06-Nude Éclat into the socket and top and bottom lash line. Then add a layer of black mascara. Use a little Chanel Baume Essentiel in Sculpting in the corner of the eye and the centre of the lid. This will highlight the eye shape without being overpowering.

Step 3

To create the ombre lip, outline your mouth and fill in the corners of your lips with a dark red liner. Here I’ve used Chanel Le Crayon Lѐvres in 174-Rouge Tendre. Then choose a lighter shade of Chanel Le Rouge Duo Ultra Tenue in 47-Daring Red and fill in the middle of your lips, painting outwards and over the darker shade. Blend the two together and that way the colour won't get muddied. Finish the lip by topping with gloss. I've used Chanel Rouge Coco Gloss in 106-Amarena.

5. Rosy cheeks and cotton-candy nails

(Image credit: Joanna Wzorek)

Make-up artist Anna Payne:

Step 1

After correcting the skin using Chanel Les Beiges Water-Fresh Tint in Light Deep, use the Chanel Baume Essentiel in Sculpting to create a dewy glow skin.

Step 2

Use Chanel Rouge Allure in 102-Palpitante to create a blurry red lip; I wanted it to look like she’s just been kissed with a flush of colour in the cheeks. I packed the product onto my finger and pressed it on, not worrying too much about the placement, then afterward, take a cotton bud and tidy around the edges.

Step 3

Then using the same lipstick pat a little on the apple of the cheek, taking it over the nose; blend this in with some Chanel Joues Contraste in 320-Rouge Profond. This should give a beautiful sun-kissed look.

6. Frosted baby-pink eyes and lips

(Image credit: Joanna Wzorek)

Make-up artist Anna Payne:

Step 1

This frosted look uses one eye shadow to create a seamless monochrome feel. After perfecting the base using Chanel Les Beiges Water-Fresh Tint in Medium, I added a blush using Chanel Joues Contraste in 99-Rose Pétale.

Step 2

I then used Chanel Ombre Premiѐre in 12-Rose Synthétique to wash over the eyelid, and then used the same product to wash over the high points of the cheek as a highlight.

Step 3

After applying a base Baume Essentiel in Sculpting to the lip, I added a little of the Chanel Ombre Premiѐre in 12-Rose Synthétique. The use of a single product over the entire face creates a beautiful monochromatic look.

Step 4

Paint the nails using Chanel Le Vernis in 963-Super Lune.

7. Electric-blue graphic eyes

(Image credit: Joanna Wzorek)

Make-up artist Anna Payne:

Step 1

Perfect the skin covering any blemishes using foundation, Chanel Les Beiges Water-Fresh Tint in Light Deep. Add a little contour to the cheeks using Chanel Les Beiges Bronzing Cream in 395-Soleil Tan Deep Bronze. Use what is left on the brush to swipe over the forehead and nose to create a seamless look.

Step 2

Using Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof in 30-Marine, follow the natural socket line and extend into a cat eye and add a lick of Chanel Noir Allure in 10-Noir to create some depth.

Step 3

Keep the lip understated; just add a little lipstick – Chanel Rouge Coco Baume in 914-Natural Charm – to enhance the natural lip colour.

