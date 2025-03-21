These fringed Prada slippers capture a lived-in elegance
Part of Prada’s S/S 2025 menswear collection, these fringed slip-on mules reflect a wider renaissance of the slipper – suggesting the ultimate luxury is to wear your inside attire outdoors
To wear one’s slippers out of the house might once have suggested a descent into madness – or, at least, a bout of extreme forgetfulness. However, a recent resurgence of the slipper on the runway has seen such connotations turned upside down, suggesting that the ultimate luxury is to wear your inside attire outdoors.
As such, the slipper has come to encapsulate a kind of louche, undone elegance: there have been playful riffs on the hotel or spa slipper at Balenciaga and The Row, shaggy, cocooning mules at Rick Owens and Dries Van Noten, while historic Parisian shirtmaker Charvet’s calfskin suede mules – constructed so as not to make a single sound when the wearer walks – have enjoyed had something of a renaissance.
At Prada’s S/S 2025 menswear show, the classic fringed monk strap shoe was mashed up with a razor-thin-soled mule for an unexpected take on the formal slipper, evoking the kind of strange desire that has long been Prada’s modus operandi.
Gently scuffed in appearance as if to suggest wear, co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons said they wanted to create pieces that looked like they ‘have lived a life, that are alive in themselves. We wanted to make this about what you want to wear now.’
A version of this article appears in the April 2025 issue of Wallpaper* , available in print on newsstands from 6 March 2025, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
-
Cowboys and Queens: Jane Hilton's celebration of culture on the fringes
Photographer Jane Hilton captures cowboy and drag queen culture for a new exhibition and book
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Room for three and an inbuilt TV: this playful new bed reimagines intimacy
Swedish designer Gustaf Westman and ‘alternative’ dating app Feeld have collaborated to create a three-person bed that blurs the line between function and fun
By Anna Solomon Published
-
Showing off its gargoyles and curves, The Gradel Quadrangles opens in Oxford
The Gradel Quadrangles, designed by David Kohn Architects, brings a touch of playfulness to Oxford through a modern interpretation of historical architecture
By Shawn Adams Published
-
The Wallpaper* A/W 2025 trend report: raw glamour, waistlines and an animal instinct
As Paris Fashion Week concludes, Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss unpacks five trends which defined the A/W 2025 season, from ‘raw glamour’ at Prada, sculpted waistlines at Givenchy, to looks made to cocoon and protect
By Jack Moss Published
-
Cut and paste: how to wear the S/S 2025 menswear collections
Layered-up and collaged looks capture the eclectic mood of the S/S 2025 menswear collections, giving you a blueprint of how to dress for the season ahead
By Jack Moss Published
-
The best beauty products of the month, from Prada mascara to Westman Atelier’s bronzing drops
The best beauty products of the month, selected by Wallpaper*, include a new Prada mascara, Westman Atelier’s bronzing drops and more
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Prada A/W 2025’s ‘dishevelled’ beauty look confronted the big tech algorithm
At Prada A/W 2025, Guido Palau and Lynsey Alexander subverted prescriptive codes of ‘femininity’ through hair and make-up
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
A guide to the best fashion stores Milan has to offer
As Milan Fashion Week arrives in the city today (25 February 2025), Wallpaper* picks the must-visit Milan fashion stores – from hidden vintage hangouts to concept spaces and big-name boutiques
By Mary Cleary Published
-
For S/S 2025, nothing is quite what it seems with these twisted wardrobe staples
Trompe l’oeil, twisted silhouettes, unexpected fabrications: S/S 2025 sees designers play on wardrobe staples in increasingly surreal ways
By Jack Moss Published
-
‘There is nuance here’: Inside Prada Mode Abu Dhabi, hosted by Theaster Gates
Wallpaper* travels to Abu Dhabi for the latest edition of Prada Mode, the Italian house’s immersive arts-led programme which this year was guided by the American artist Theaster Gates in a site-specific space in the city’s MiZa district
By Orla Brennan Published
-
Trompe l’oeil, transparency, spiralling silhouettes: these looks capture S/S 2025’s definitive trends
From baring arms in oversized gilets to defying gravity in strikingly structured dresses, the S/S 2025 collections encapsulated in 12 distinctive looks and accessories
By Jack Moss Published