The port city of A Coruña on Spain’s Galician coast has become an unexpected destination for fashion and photography enthusiasts since the opening of the Marta Ortega Pérez (MOP) Foundation in 2022 (Ortega Pérez is the non-executive chair of Inditex, the parent company of Zara, which is based in the nearby Arteixo). It has hosted a slew of impressive exhibitions in its first few years, often bringing the work of a photographic great to Spain for the first time – such was the case for an Irving Penn retrospective, so too for David Bailey in ‘Changing Fashion’, and most recently Annie Leibovitz, whose career-spanning show is open until May.

This month, the foundation opened its fashion and photography library, an evolving collection of over 5,500 titles that are free to explore on-site. In the works for the past two years, the library is a natural extension of the MOP Centre’s broader cultural programme that aims to ‘to build a community that can engage with photography beyond the exhibition itself,’ explains Leticia Castromil, Director of the MOP Foundation. ‘Within that context, we have gradually built a body of references that reflect both the programme and the wider field we are part of. The library was conceived as a way to give that material its own space: not just to preserve it, but to make it accessible as part of a more integrated and continuous experience.’

The MOP Library in A Coruña, Spain

(Image credit: Yago Castromi)

Housed on shelves that gradually spiral upwards – ‘the intention was to create a space that feels both intimate and monumental’ says Castromil – the vast collection spans books, magazines and catalogues from the late 20th century to the present day. It will grow significantly each year, by more than 200 titles. ‘Photography, fashion, and visual culture are disciplines that are deeply connected to the present,’ explains Castromil. ‘It is about building a living collection, not a static one.’

‘There are many special pieces within the collection, particularly rare fashion publications and out-of-print photography books that are not easily accessible through public libraries,’ she continues. Titles include photography books by Nan Goldin, Diane Arbus and Tim Walker; tomes on the influential illustration of Antonio Lopez or Milton Glaser’s graphic design; works dedicated to filmmakers like Larry Clark and John Waters; historic Comme des Garçons catalogues; and complete runs of magazines. ‘Early issues of magazines such as Vogue Italia under Franca Sozzani, Self Service, or Interview are especially meaningful – not only for their editorial quality but for the way they capture very specific cultural moments,' Castromil says.

(Image credit: MOP Foundation)

Crucially, they are all free to discover – in-person only, which feels like a rarity in an increasingly digital-first world. ‘We see the library as a space for discovery and reflection. It is not conceived as a traditional reading room, but as an environment where visitors can engage with visual culture in a more intuitive and personal way,’ says Castromil. ‘Ultimately, we hope visitors will find in it a sense of curiosity and inspiration.’

You can book an appointment via the MOP Foundation website.

MOP Center, Muelle de Batería, Avenida de Jardines de Méndez Núñez s/n - 15003 - A Coruña, Galicia.

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