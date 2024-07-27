In time for the Olympics, Onitsuka Tiger opens a Paris ‘hôtel’
Hôtel Onitsuka Tiger, on Avenue des Champs-Élysées, promises an immersive journey into the Japanese brand’s 75-year history, featuring some memorable ’residents’
All eyes will turn to Paris this weekend as the Olympics – and its accompanying festivities – take over the city, from the waters of the River Seine to the grounds of Versailles. Japanese sportswear brand Onitsuka Tiger, which has a long Olympic history (its 1964 Runsparks were debuted at the Tokyo games, while the brand’s seminal Mexico 66 sneakers were created for the 1968 Mexico City games), is hosting a celebration of its own, marking 75 years in business on perhaps Paris’ most famous boulevard.
Located on Avenue des Champs-Élysées in an 18th-century hôtel particulier, this week marks the opening of Hôtel Onitsuka Tiger, an immersive ‘hotel’ decorated in the brand’s signature shade of signal yellow. And, while the luggage trolleys in the entranceway serve only as mise-en-scène – currently you cannot check into the hotel for overnights – Onitsuka Tiger nonetheless promises a busy schedule of performances and events that continue to forge the brand’s connection to the arts (its London store, which opened in 2022, boasts a gallery in its basement).
Hôtel Onitsuka Tiger in Paris
Across the hotel’s various rooms – which include the ‘Heritage’ room, ‘Contemporary’ room and ‘Immersive’ room – various figures will be hosted in changing residencies. These include Yuja Wang, a pianist and Emmy Award winner, songwriter and musician Maïa Barouk, and emerging artist Yutaro Inagaki. Elsewhere, expect a glimpse into the history of Onitsuka Tiger with an ongoing exhibition of archival footwear, a display of photographs that spans the past 75 years, and an installation dedicated to the founder Kihachiro Onitsuka.
Those who do wish some hospitality can book into the Yellow Tiger Café, a Japanese restaurant led by Yoji Tokuyoshi, a Michelin Star-awarded chef who lives and works in Milan. The intimate café promises contemporary riffs on traditional Japanese cuisine.
The project – which Onitsuka Tiger hopes establishes a ’hub’, where ‘cultural luminaries from various fields can convene and share ideas with unrestricted creative freedom’ – is a precursor of sorts for a new Paris flagship. Opening in 2025, it will also be on Avenue des Champs-Élysées, part of an evolution of the street which has seen a slew of new luxury openings, from a monolithic new Saint Laurent store to a large-scale Louis Vuitton project (rumoured to be a hotel) which so-far remains in construction.
Hôtel Onitsuka Tiger, is open until 17 August 2024. Tickets are free, though must be booked here.
25 avenue des Champs-Élysées 75008 Paris, France.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
