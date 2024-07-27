In time for the Olympics, Onitsuka Tiger opens a Paris ‘hôtel’

All eyes will turn to Paris this weekend as the Olympics – and its accompanying festivities – take over the city, from the waters of the River Seine to the grounds of Versailles. Japanese sportswear brand Onitsuka Tiger, which has a long Olympic history (its 1964 Runsparks were debuted at the Tokyo games, while the brand’s seminal Mexico 66 sneakers were created for the 1968 Mexico City games), is hosting a celebration of its own, marking 75 years in business on perhaps Paris’ most famous boulevard.

Located on Avenue des Champs-Élysées in an 18th-century hôtel particulier, this week marks the opening of Hôtel Onitsuka Tiger, an immersive ‘hotel’ decorated in the brand’s signature shade of signal yellow. And, while the luggage trolleys in the entranceway serve only as mise-en-scène – currently you cannot check into the hotel for overnights – Onitsuka Tiger nonetheless promises a busy schedule of performances and events that continue to forge the brand’s connection to the arts (its London store, which opened in 2022, boasts a gallery in its basement).

Hôtel Onitsuka Tiger in Paris

The exterior of the 18th-century building which houses Hôtel Onitsuka Tiger on Avenue des Champs-Élysée (Image credit: Courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger)

Across the hotel’s various rooms – which include the ‘Heritage’ room, ‘Contemporary’ room and ‘Immersive’ room – various figures will be hosted in changing residencies. These include Yuja Wang, a pianist and Emmy Award winner, songwriter and musician Maïa Barouk, and emerging artist Yutaro Inagaki. Elsewhere, expect a glimpse into the history of Onitsuka Tiger with an ongoing exhibition of archival footwear, a display of photographs that spans the past 75 years, and an installation dedicated to the founder Kihachiro Onitsuka.

Those who do wish some hospitality can book into the Yellow Tiger Café, a Japanese restaurant led by Yoji Tokuyoshi, a Michelin Star-awarded chef who lives and works in Milan. The intimate café promises contemporary riffs on traditional Japanese cuisine.

The Yellow Tiger Café, with food by chef Yoji Tokuyoshi (Image credit: Courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger)

The project – which Onitsuka Tiger hopes establishes a ’hub’, where ‘cultural luminaries from various fields can convene and share ideas with unrestricted creative freedom’ – is a precursor of sorts for a new Paris flagship. Opening in 2025, it will also be on Avenue des Champs-Élysées, part of an evolution of the street which has seen a slew of new luxury openings, from a monolithic new Saint Laurent store to a large-scale Louis Vuitton project (rumoured to be a hotel) which so-far remains in construction.

Hôtel Onitsuka Tiger, is open until 17 August 2024. Tickets are free, though must be booked here.

25 avenue des Champs-Élysées 75008 Paris, France.

onitsukatiger.com