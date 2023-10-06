Soft footing: the pampering pleasures of furry footwear

Shearling and furry footwear to sink your feet into this autumn and winter, from Burberry, Gucci, Givenchy and more

Furry footwear from MSGM and Gucci
Left, shoes, price on request, by MSGM. Right, shoes, £725 by Gucci
(Image credit: Photography by Sophie Gladstone, fashion by Jason Hughes)
By Jack Moss
published

It is said that when ‘Object’, a fur-covered teacup, saucer and spoon by Swiss surrealist artist Meret Oppenheim, was displayed at New York’s Museum of Modern Art in 1936, such were the visceral reactions that one woman dropped to the floor and fainted. 

This season’s faux fur- or shearling-covered footwear might not have prompted such reactions when they appeared on the catwalks earlier this year, but in their underlying strangeness and seductive subversiveness, they nonetheless recall the surrealist spirit of Oppenheim’s work. 

Furry footwear to sink your feet into

Burberry shearling heels

Shoes, £690, by Burberry

(Image credit: Photography by Sophie Gladstone, fashion by Jason Hughes)

There are the sprouting soles of Gucci’s elegant horse-bit pumps – which give the effect of permanently walking on a soft-pile rug – or Daniel Lee’s shaggy shearling mules, part of his debut collection for British house Burberry (revealed at London Fashion Week A/W 2023), where he once again showed his prowess when it comes to crafting unexpectedly covetable accessories.

Furry footwear by Sportmax

Shoes, price on request, by Sportmax

(Image credit: Photography by Sophie Gladstone, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Elsewhere, Massimo Giorgetti of MSGM showed soft toy-like furry heels within an illusory collection that he called ‘an infinite journey, a dream within a dream’ – set against a vast white space in Milan for impact – while elegant heeled pumps from Sportmax and Givenchy respectively come with a smooth exterior, the latter recalling the softness of velvet. Each is a pleasure to sink your feet into.

Sportmax shoes

(Image credit: Photography by Sophie Gladstone, fashion by Jason Hughes)

This article appears in the November 2023 Art Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.

Carpets, featured throughout: the ‘Epoca Silky’ carpet in Sand, Rust, Dark Grey, Grey and Caramel, all price on request, by Ege Carpets. 

Topics
Gucci Burberry Sportmax Msgm
Jack Moss
Fashion Features Editor

Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸