Fendi will be this season’s Pitti Uomo guest designer
Italian house Fendi will show its latest collection at the new Fendi Factory in Capannuccia, Tuscany, on 15 June as part of the historic menswear fair
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Italian house Fendi will show its upcoming menswear collection at Pitti Uomo in June 2023, it has been announced today. Following a glittering roster of designers and houses that have shown at the historic Florentine menswear fair – from Givenchy, Jil Sander and Valentino to Raf Simons, Grace Wales Bonner and, most recently, Martine Rose – Fendi will hold its show 30 minutes outside of the city at the newly inaugurated Fendi Factory.
Set in the rolling hills of Capannaccia, Tuscany, the discreet building – which opened in December 2022 – was designed by Milan-based architecture studio Piuarch and coordinated by Fendi’s in-house specialist architecture department. The 14,000 sq m factory centres on a vast raised garden, designed alongside landscape architect Antonio Perazzi. ‘This gesture not only helps the structure effectively blend within its natural context, helping maintain native flora and fauna on site and supporting existing eco-systems; it also visually completes the terrain’s lines, by restoring the existing hillside where the plot is located,’ said Wallpaper* architecture Ellie Stathaki on its opening.
The show will take place in the late afternoon of 15 June 2023, states Pitti Uomo.
‘I am thrilled that the next men’s show will take place in such a special location to me, the pulsing heart of Fendi, a place symbolic of creation, where development, innovation, craftsmanship training and production are reunited under the same roof,’ says Silvia Venturini Fendi, artistic director of accessories and menswear at the house.
‘It will be such a unique occasion to see our products take life exactly where our artisans make them, letting them take centre stage on that day.’
Adds Antonio De Matteis, president of Pitti Immagine: ‘This presentation further confirms the international standing of the fair and the quality of its special events... I would also like to underline the importance of the renewed union of intentions with Camera Nazionale della Moda, with which we share the objective of promoting and valorising the highest Italian fashion in contexts of global relevance,’ he says, referencing the fact that Fendi traditionally shows at Milan Fashion Week Men’s organised by Camera Nazionale della Moda.
Pitti Uomo will likely add further guest designers and events in the coming weeks. Now in its 104th edition, the over-half-century-old fair will take place in Florence from 13-16 June 2023.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
-
Track your Loro Piana sweater from farm to store using blockchain technology
Powered by the Aura Blockchain Consortium, Loro Piana is allowing customers to digitally track the origins of its ’The Gift of Kings’ merino wool pieces and certify authenticity – a celebration of the brand’s superlative savoir-faire
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Alternative flower delivery services for Mother’s Day 2023
With the UK’s Mother’s Day 2023 fast approaching, we share unconventional flowers and fabulous floral delivery services – from London to Tokyo and LA
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams launches furniture collection with Rafael de Cárdenas
For the first time, Rafael de Cárdenas furniture will be available to buy thanks to a collaboration with Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams featuring 19 pieces
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
New book sees Italian craftspeople reimagine the era-defining Fendi Baguette
Celebrating 25 years of the Fendi Baguette, a new book from the house documents its ‘Hand in Hand’ scheme, which saw 30 artisans reinterpret the iconic noughties handbag through craft. Here, Wallpaper* shares an exclusive first look
By Jack Moss • Last updated
-
New York Fashion Week S/S 2023: Proenza Schouler to Tom Ford
From a raft of homegrown talent to star-studded international imports, Wallpaper* presents the highlights of New York Fashion Week S/S 2023, reported by our editors in the city
By Jack Moss • Last updated
-
Best women’s beachwear for turning up the heat
Celine, Saint Laurent, Chanel, Fendi and Lanvin serve up scintillating ensembles for a scorching summer break
By Laura Hawkins • Last updated
-
Fendi and Kim Jones pay tribute to Bloomsbury Set in new book
The Fendi Set: From Bloomsbury to Borghese, published by Rizzoli and featuring ethereal imagery by photographer Nikolai von Bismarck, celebrates the dual history of the Roman fashion house and the mid-20th century British intellectual group
By Laura Hawkins • Last updated
-
Handbag brands: how to invest in a classic this autumn
Handbag designers propose streamlined shapes which are proportioned to perfection
By Laura Hawkins • Last updated
-
Summer party dresses: up your glamour game
How to navigate ocassion wear in a heatwave? These party dresses will dial up the drama
By Laura Hawkins • Last updated
-
How to be an impeccably dressed wedding guest
Up the drama and dazzle at your next autumnal nuptial celebration. Divorce that dialled down dressing. Ostentation and elegance are a match made in style heaven.
By Laura Hawkins • Last updated
-
Summer trends: the tunic-over-trousers trick
Pair tunic dresses with trousers for an all-round winning look from brands including Hermès, Boss, Fendi and Jil Sander
By Laura Hawkins • Last updated