Fendi will be this season’s Pitti Uomo guest designer

Italian house Fendi will show its latest collection at the new Fendi Factory in Capannuccia, Tuscany, on 15 June as part of the historic menswear fair

exterior side view of fendi factory
The Fendi Factory in Capannaccia, Tuscany, where the house will show its latest menswear collection as part of Pitti Uomo
(Image credit: Andrea Ferrari )
By Jack Moss
published

Italian house Fendi will show its upcoming menswear collection at Pitti Uomo in June 2023, it has been announced today. Following a glittering roster of designers and houses that have shown at the historic Florentine menswear fair – from Givenchy, Jil Sander and Valentino to Raf Simons, Grace Wales Bonner and, most recently, Martine Rose – Fendi will hold its show 30 minutes outside of the city at the newly inaugurated Fendi Factory

Set in the rolling hills of Capannaccia, Tuscany, the discreet building – which opened in December 2022 – was designed by Milan-based architecture studio Piuarch and coordinated by Fendi’s in-house specialist architecture department. The 14,000 sq m factory centres on a vast raised garden, designed alongside landscape architect Antonio Perazzi. ‘This gesture not only helps the structure effectively blend within its natural context, helping maintain native flora and fauna on site and supporting existing eco-systems; it also visually completes the terrain’s lines, by restoring the existing hillside where the plot is located,’ said Wallpaper* architecture Ellie Stathaki on its opening. 

The show will take place in the late afternoon of 15 June 2023, states Pitti Uomo. 

Man on Fendi runway in grey suit

A look from Fendi’s previous menswear show (A/W 2023) presented in January during Milan Fashion Week Men’s A/W 2023

(Image credit: Courtesy of Fendi)

‘I am thrilled that the next men’s show will take place in such a special location to me, the pulsing heart of Fendi, a place symbolic of creation, where development, innovation, craftsmanship training and production are reunited under the same roof,’ says Silvia Venturini Fendi, artistic director of accessories and menswear at the house.

‘It will be such a unique occasion to see our products take life exactly where our artisans make them, letting them take centre stage on that day.’

Adds Antonio De Matteis, president of Pitti Immagine: ‘This presentation further confirms the international standing of the fair and the quality of its special events... I would also like to underline the importance of the renewed union of intentions with Camera Nazionale della Moda, with which we share the objective of promoting and valorising the highest Italian fashion in contexts of global relevance,’ he says, referencing the fact that Fendi traditionally shows at Milan Fashion Week Men’s organised by Camera Nazionale della Moda.

Pitti Uomo will likely add further guest designers and events in the coming weeks. Now in its 104th edition, the over-half-century-old fair will take place in Florence from 13-16 June 2023.

People outside of Fendi factory in Tuscany

Artisans outside Fendi Factory in Tuscany, Italy

(Image credit: Courtesy of Fendi and Pitti Uomo)
