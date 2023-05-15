Dunhill has made the ultimate travel set, drawn from its heritage
Comprising a tote bag, backpack, key case and more, Dunhill’s ’1893 Harness’ leather collection looks back to the British heritage brand’s roots in equestrianism as it turns 130
A new collection of leather goods from Dunhill takes the British luxury house back 130 years to its roots as a saddlery business on London’s Euston Road. Titled the ‘1893 Harness’ collection – a reference to the year Alfred Dunhill inherited the business from his father, transforming it in the years that followed into a purveyor of accessories for the burgeoning motor car industry – the various pieces feature motifs reminiscent of horse bridlery and equestrian harnesses. Case in point: a sleek fine-grain calfskin tote bag with a bridle-style dual handle and double-bridged buckle, the former gently stamped with the house logo.
Dunhill ‘1893 Harness’ collection
An array of other softly tactile leather accessories sit alongside the tote – a messenger bag, belt, backpack, wallet, pouch and key and business card cases, among others – all featuring similar equestrian-inspired motifs and a simple proposition for a catch-all travel set for your next onward journey. After all, Dunhill is rooted in forward movement – whether by horse, car, or the multitude of modes of transport which have come in the founder’s wake, the house has been outfitting the contemporary adventurer since its beginnings. As such, the ‘1893 Harness’ collection is a symbolic union of the British stalwart’s past and present – Dunhill’s rich heritage, reimagined for the international traveller of today.
The ‘1893 Harness’ collection is available from dunhill.com (opens in new tab)
A version of this story appears in the June Travel Issue of Wallpaper*, available on international newsstands now in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today (opens in new tab)
