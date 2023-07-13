Dunhill’s Case of Delights is made to ’indulge your pleasures’
‘Refined hedonism’ is how Dunhill describes the ‘Alfred Dunhill Case of Delights’ – a luxurious carry case featuring a lighter, flask, and glasses
A new limited-edition launch from Dunhill sees the British house create a ‘Case of Delights’ featuring custom-made products designed to ‘indulge your pleasures’ and embrace hedonism (albeit in luxurious manner). Only ten cases will be made available for sale.
The products inside include a galvanised black version of the brand’s signature ‘Rollagas’ lighter, a sterling-silver-plated hip flask, and elongated shot glasses, handmade from smoked-grey mineral glass (inspiration for the last comes from gold and silver accessories made by Matteo Cellini for Dunhill in the 1930s). Each item is sleekly designed using Dunhill’s long history of craftsmanship, and fitted in the case using specially designed compartments (there is more than a touch of 007 to the design).
Inside Dunhill’s hedonistic ‘Case of Delights’
The case itself masquerades as a traditional attaché case with top handle – ‘hedonistic pleasures discreetly held within a symbol of British formality’, as Dunhill describes. The use of leather pays homage to the house’s roots in bridlery, with 2023 marking 130 years since Alfred Dunhill acquired his father’s saddlery business on London’s Euston Road (in the decades that followed, he began creating accessories for the burgeoning motor car industry).
Several of the products recall those found in the Dunhill archive – not least the ‘Rollagas’ lighter, one of the British house’s most well-known exports. Designed by Conrad Zellweger and precision-engineered by La Nationale in Switzerland, its textured metal exterior – featuring what’s known as the ‘barley’ pattern – has inspired elements of the house’s clothing and accessories collections.
Other objects in the case continue the mood of ‘refined hedonism’, among them, a ruthenium-finish ashtray, cigar case and cutter, and incense case.
‘Inside, revelry awaits,’ says Dunhill.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
