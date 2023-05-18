Celine’s Harrods takeover captures the spirit of French Riviera summers
Celine Plein Soleil is a summertime pop-up in London’s Harrods, featuring an array of clothing and accessories inspired by Hedi Slimane’s love of the south of France
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
In 2018, French designer Hedi Slimane – creative director of Parisian house Celine – relocated from California to Ramatuelle, a picturesque hillside village on the Saint-Tropez peninsula in the south of France. The locale’s influence has seeped into his recent womenswear collections for the house, a so-called ‘French Riviera cycle’ of shows presented via short films shot in Monaco, Nice, and, most recently, Saint-Tropez.
‘For the past five years, the couturier has explored Saint-Tropez and a more general nostalgia for the French Riviera as a counterpoint to the Saint-Germain-des-Près codes of Celine,’ said the house on the presentation of the latter, which was captured on the town’s harbourside boulevard. Defined by its ‘sophisticated nonchalance’, the S/S 2023 collection’s insouciant spirit inspires Celine’s new Plein Soleil pop-up (May 17 – June 14, 2023) open this month in London’s Harrods.
Celine Plein Soleil at London’s Harrods
The wood-beamed space on the ground floor of the Knightsbridge department store – which takes over a section of the windows on Brompton Road – features pieces from the ‘La Collection de Saint-Tropez’ alongside a series of summertime ephemera, from wicker and raffia handbags and hats to ‘Art de Vivre’ pétanque sets, beach bats, and a jacquard deckchair (several of the pieces are exclusive to Harrods). A vast Celine-branded hammock, which hangs in the window, provides the space’s central feature.
Of the clothing, the house says that the various pieces were designed by Slimane to capture both uncomplicated beachside style and the more dressed-up Parisian codes for which the house is known. ‘The convergence of seaside and city is explored as a holistic wardrobe of silhouettes, replete with hand-crafted details, that is designed to be worn in the off-season as well as on the beach,’ says the house.
An accompanying campaign is photographed by Hedi Slimane in and around Saint-Tropez, featuring American model Quinn Elin Mora, a recent house muse. The Plein Soleil pop-up will be followed by the opening of a permanent Celine Haute Parfumerie space on June 14th.
Celine Plein Soleil is open at London’s Harrods from 17 May – 14 June 2023.
celine.com (opens in new tab)
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
-
Svenskt Tenn: The American Chapter celebrates Josef Frank's travels and legacy
A new journal by Svenskt Tenn celebrates Josef Frank's travels around the United States
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
A London community festival celebrates the spirit of local creatives
Kindred Studios unites talent from art, music and fashion in a weekend-long event
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Frieze New York 2023 opening day: what went down
As Frieze New York 2023 kicks off at The Shed (until 21 May), Jessica Klingelfuss reports on an electrifying opening day and highlights the unmissable offerings at this year's fair and beyond
By Jessica Klingelfuss • Published
-
Hedi Slimane heads to Hollywood for ‘Age of Indieness’ Celine show
Hedi Slimane brought Celine to Los Angeles’ Wiltern Theatre yesterday evening with a high-voltage collection titled ‘The Age of Indieness’
By Jack Moss • Last updated
-
Hedi Slimane heads to Saint-Tropez for indie-inspired Celine collection
Inspired by the undone decadence of the early 2000s indie scene, Hedi Slimane’s latest collection for Celine is backdropped by Edenic south of France shorelines
By Jack Moss • Last updated
-
Revisit Celine Homme S/S 2023 in this Hedi Slimane-directed short film
In June, Hedi Slimane returned to Paris’ Palais de Tokyo – having shown a Dior Homme collection there two decades prior – to show his S/S 2023 menswear collection for Celine. A new film by the designer captures the frenzy around the road-blocking show
By Jack Moss • Last updated
-
Best women’s beachwear for turning up the heat
Celine, Saint Laurent, Chanel, Fendi and Lanvin serve up scintillating ensembles for a scorching summer break
By Laura Hawkins • Last updated
-
Celine New Bond Street: a carnival of materials, furniture and art
The French maison opens Celine New Bond Street, an art-filled flagship store in central London. Commissioned artworks by Nika Neelova and Leilah Babirye and a distinctively contemporary material palette contrast with the listed Edwardian building, reflecting artistic director Hedi Slimane’s vision of exacting opulence
By Dal Chodha • Last updated
-
Celine’s pint-size purse packs a big style punch
Celine’s minaudière will hold all your after-hours essentials
By Laura Hawkins • Last updated
-
Surf's up: ride out the summer in style
How to avoid a style wipeout this September? Opt for surf style-inspired separates and oceanic accessories by Saint Laurent, Saturdays NYC, Aries and more
By Laura Hawkins • Last updated
-
Basket bags: weave style magic this summer
Among summery accessories, there’s nothing like a simple basket bag to put us in a sunny, carefree mood. Here are our favourites.
By Laura Hawkins • Last updated