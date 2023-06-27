Revisit Celine’s menswear show at Paris nightspot Le Palace in this new Hedi Slimane-shot film
Plus, Celine announces the date of its next menswear show in Paris, set to take place 2 July 2023
Parisian nightspot Le Palace – a former theatre-turned-1980s haunt of Yves Saint Laurent, Grace Jones, Karl Lagerfeld, and more – provided the setting for Celine’s A/W 2023 menswear show, held in February of this year.
It was a place of particular resonance for creative director Hedi Slimane, who first frequented the club when he was 16 years old. Later, he would celebrate his 50th birthday in Le Palace, noting that the spot ‘triggered his future as a couturier’. During his tenures at Dior Homme, Saint Laurent and currently at Celine, he has drawn on the heady spirit of adolescence, oftentimes infused with an after-dark sensibility.
Hedi Slimane directs Celine Homme A/W 2023 film
Released today, a new short film by the French designer is released by the house. Shot in Slimane’s distinct style, it captures the energetic mood of the show, which was inspired by what he called the ‘rediscovery’ of 2000s electro-clash and electro-rock ‘sounds and scenes’.
As such, leather was central to the collection: notably, a pair of skinny leather pants worn in ‘double leather’ looks with biker and racer jackets. Other pieces draw a line between Le Palace’s heyday – it was founded in 1978 and came to be known as ‘Paris’ Studio 54’ – and the 2000s in furry animal print jackets, beaded trompe l’oeil bows, tassels and numerous studs and rhinestones. Looks were completed with a spritz of ‘Nightclubbing’ perfume from the house’s Celine Haute Parfumerie collection.
The show, which was titled ‘Paris Syndrome’, also featured a soundtrack by 1970s New York electronic band Suicide fronted by Alan Vega. The late musician’s artworks featured across the collection, while instrumentalist Martin Rev created the soundtrack. ‘Everybody came in to see Suicide to be entertained,’ Vega was quoted as saying in the collection notes. ‘And all we did was give them back the street, in all its glory.’
The release of the video also coincides with the announcement that Hedi Slimane will show his latest menswear show – Celine Homme S/S 2024 – on Sunday 2 July 2023 in Paris. Like last season, it sees Slimane divert from the official Paris Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2024 schedule, which concluded earlier this week.
Watch the film below.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
-
Anissa Kermiche’s Amuse Bush tableware makes for a decadent dinner party
Anissa Kermiche has branched out into homeware
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Pope Francis to the world’s creatives: ‘You have the ability to dream new versions of the world’
Pope Francis addressed creatives during a special event at the Sistine Chapel on 23 June 2023
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Is this VersaClimber class the best workout ever?
London gym BXR’s VersaClimber class is a low-impact, full-body cardio workout that burns more calories per minute than using any other machine. But its real benefit is in your mind
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
Celine’s Harrods takeover captures the spirit of French Riviera summers
Celine Plein Soleil is a summertime pop-up in London’s Harrods, featuring an array of clothing and accessories inspired by Hedi Slimane’s love of the south of France
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Hedi Slimane heads to Hollywood for ‘Age of Indieness’ Celine show
Hedi Slimane brought Celine to Los Angeles’ Wiltern Theatre yesterday evening with a high-voltage collection titled ‘The Age of Indieness’
By Jack Moss • Last updated
-
Hedi Slimane heads to Saint-Tropez for indie-inspired Celine collection
Inspired by the undone decadence of the early 2000s indie scene, Hedi Slimane’s latest collection for Celine is backdropped by Edenic south of France shorelines
By Jack Moss • Last updated
-
Revisit Celine Homme S/S 2023 in this Hedi Slimane-directed short film
In June, Hedi Slimane returned to Paris’ Palais de Tokyo – having shown a Dior Homme collection there two decades prior – to show his S/S 2023 menswear collection for Celine. A new film by the designer captures the frenzy around the road-blocking show
By Jack Moss • Last updated
-
Best women’s beachwear for turning up the heat
Celine, Saint Laurent, Chanel, Fendi and Lanvin serve up scintillating ensembles for a scorching summer break
By Laura Hawkins • Last updated
-
Celine New Bond Street: a carnival of materials, furniture and art
The French maison opens Celine New Bond Street, an art-filled flagship store in central London. Commissioned artworks by Nika Neelova and Leilah Babirye and a distinctively contemporary material palette contrast with the listed Edwardian building, reflecting artistic director Hedi Slimane’s vision of exacting opulence
By Dal Chodha • Last updated
-
Celine’s pint-size purse packs a big style punch
Celine’s minaudière will hold all your after-hours essentials
By Laura Hawkins • Last updated
-
Surf's up: ride out the summer in style
How to avoid a style wipeout this September? Opt for surf style-inspired separates and oceanic accessories by Saint Laurent, Saturdays NYC, Aries and more
By Laura Hawkins • Last updated