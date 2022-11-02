Byborre launches Textiles, its first-ever line of ready-to-order fabrics
Amsterdam-based Byborre launches new ready-to-order scheme that allows creators easy access to the textile studio and fashion label’s sustainably-minded knitwear designs
Amsterdam-based textile studio Byborre was founded by Borre Akkersdijk in 2010 in an attempt to innovate in the field of knitwear; in the years since, it has done just that, developing not only its own trailblazing textiles – collaborating with Adidas, BMW, Nike, North Face and more, as well as creating its own clothing collections – but also offering tools for customers to create their own bespoke fabrics with properties like UV protection, odour resistance and intricate colour blends through platform Byborre Create (‘a Photoshop for textiles,’ as Akkersdijk has previously described). Supply-chain transparency, anti-waste technology and the development of a ‘sustainable eco-system’ are central to Byborre’s philosophy.
Released this week, the latest addition to Byborre’s growing profile of design offshoots is Textiles, a selection of ready-to-order fabrics designed by the brand’s in-house team utilising the innovative knitting techniques that are the foundations of the label. Comprising 17 styles in total crafted from completely traceable materials, the aim is to allow easy access to Byborre’s sustainably-minded designs. ‘Textiles makes it even easier for professionals to design better products with better textiles,’ says the brand in a statement, ‘allowing professionals from apparel to interior, architecture, and project development to work with Byborre’s textiles instantly.’
Byborre launches ready-to-order Textiles
Styles span knitting techniques (rib, intarsia, 3D-knit, among others), innovations (notably, OTW spinning technology, which helps prevent pilling and abrasion) and colourways (over 50 can be selected in total), while recycled nylons and polyesters are utilised throughout. Each style can be ordered for delivery in just ten days, arriving with a ‘textile passport’ that ensures a fully transparent supply chain from raw material to the final fabric. The aim is for this ready-to-order library to continue to expand over the coming months and years.
‘Byborre Textiles is a testimony of what we have learned about knit and textiles over the past decades,’ says Akkersdijk. ‘By listening to and learning from creators, we better understand what they need to use more responsible textiles in their products. This led us to Textiles as the perfect extension of Create. The Textiles library is ever-growing and will contain a wide range of options, varying from textiles that form the base of your product collection to the ones serving as its eyecatcher.’
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
