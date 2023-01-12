Watch Bottega Veneta’s new film, a love letter to reunions and homecomings
In celebration of the Lunar New Year, Bottega Veneta has worked with Jess Jing Zou on a short film, marking the annual homecoming
In the run-up to the Lunar New Year, Bottega Veneta has collaborated with director Jess Jing Zou on a short film to celebrate homecoming, and the value of time spent with loved ones, titled Reunion in Motion.
The film poetically depicts the solitary moments leading up to an annual homecoming, centring around the Lunar New Year. People look out of windows towards mountain views on cross-country journeys, friends laugh in a train carriage, and a woman stands on a boat, a reminder of the tranquil moments of pause in solo journeys.
‘Reunion in Motion‘ for Lunar New Year by Bottega Veneta
The moving imagery features Bottega Veneta bags (now guaranteed for life), such as the ‘Candy Loop Camera’ bag and ‘Kalimero Bucket’ bag, alongside variations of the house’s signature ’Cassette’ bag. The campaign comes as part of Bottega Veneta’s creative director Matthieu Blazy’s new vision for the label, after he began his tenure at the Italian house at the end of 2021.
The shift has been marked so far by two collections by Blazy, including a playful venture with multi-faceted creative Gaetano Pesce, who individually crafted 400 colourful chairs for the Bottega Veneta S/S 2023 show set.
For the new film, ‘there is fundamentally an idea about craft in motion’, says Blazy, and it encapsulates the experience of Lunar New Year homecoming. As part of the campaign, a train will be moving across China until 22 January 2023, painted in signature Bottega Veneta green and entirely unmarked, aside from the message ‘on the roads that lead home, Happy New Year’, spreading the message that ‘for Bottega Veneta, time is the ultimate luxury’.
Watch the short film
bottegaveneta.com (opens in new tab)
