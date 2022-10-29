Bottega Veneta’s bags are now guaranteed for life

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Bottega Veneta has been synonymous with feats of craft since its conception in 1966 in Vicenza, Italy – particularly the art of intrecciato, whereby strands of leather are woven in distinct criss-crossing style. Current creative director Matthieu Blazy has continued this legacy in his collections so far, with a complex – and oftentimes surprising – use of leatherwork at the heart of his collections (memorably, a pair of leather trousers intricately crafted to give the illusion of denim jeans, or a skirt complete with thousands of hand-cut leather tassels).

Bottega Veneta introduce ‘Certificate of Craft’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta)

A new scheme from the house, titled ‘Certificate of Craft’, celebrates this heritage by offering a new lifetime warranty programme on Bottega Veneta’s bags (beginning November 2022). Citing ‘a commitment to exceptional materials and the preservation of outstanding craft’, it will mean each purchase comes with a ‘complimentary care service’ which allows ‘unlimited repair and refresh’ on its various handbag styles. The scheme – which will be symbolised by a physical card associated with the serial number of each individual bag – is designed to encourage longevity and multi-generational wear.

‘Bottega Veneta is extraordinary craft with exquisite design and creativity,’ says the house’s CEO Leo Rongone. ‘We focus on responsible growth. Our intention is to maintain products in use for longer, reducing the need for replacement.’

He continues: ‘our vision remains consistent with the one of our founders. They wanted Bottega Veneta to represent the most elevated and refined form of luxury. We count days, not hours, to make our products. They are designed to last forever.’

bottegaveneta.com (opens in new tab)