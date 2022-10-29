Bottega Veneta’s bags are now guaranteed for life
From November, Bottega Veneta bags will be eligible for ‘unlimited repair and refresh’ with the new ‘Certificate of Craft’ – a celebration of the house’s commitment to craft and longevity
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Bottega Veneta has been synonymous with feats of craft since its conception in 1966 in Vicenza, Italy – particularly the art of intrecciato, whereby strands of leather are woven in distinct criss-crossing style. Current creative director Matthieu Blazy has continued this legacy in his collections so far, with a complex – and oftentimes surprising – use of leatherwork at the heart of his collections (memorably, a pair of leather trousers intricately crafted to give the illusion of denim jeans, or a skirt complete with thousands of hand-cut leather tassels).
Bottega Veneta introduce ‘Certificate of Craft’
A new scheme from the house, titled ‘Certificate of Craft’, celebrates this heritage by offering a new lifetime warranty programme on Bottega Veneta’s bags (beginning November 2022). Citing ‘a commitment to exceptional materials and the preservation of outstanding craft’, it will mean each purchase comes with a ‘complimentary care service’ which allows ‘unlimited repair and refresh’ on its various handbag styles. The scheme – which will be symbolised by a physical card associated with the serial number of each individual bag – is designed to encourage longevity and multi-generational wear.
‘Bottega Veneta is extraordinary craft with exquisite design and creativity,’ says the house’s CEO Leo Rongone. ‘We focus on responsible growth. Our intention is to maintain products in use for longer, reducing the need for replacement.’
He continues: ‘our vision remains consistent with the one of our founders. They wanted Bottega Veneta to represent the most elevated and refined form of luxury. We count days, not hours, to make our products. They are designed to last forever.’
bottegaveneta.com (opens in new tab)
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
-
Maison de Verre: a dramatic glass house in France by Studio Odile Decq
Maison de Verre in Carantec is a glass box with a difference, housing a calming interior with a science fiction edge
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Explore Dutch Design Week 2022
We bring you the best of Dutch Design Week 2022, from exhibitions to experimental design presented over the ten-day festival in Eindhoven (until 30 October 2022)
By Giovanna Dunmall • Published
-
Steven Holl Architects' Rubenstein Commons building is a seasonal delight
Rubenstein Commons building in Princeton by Steven Holl Architects is designed with the seasons and academic excellence in mind
By Martha Elliott • Published
-
A closer look at Gaetano Pesce’s colourful set for Bottega Veneta
Comprising a poured resin floor and 400 unique chairs, Gaetano Pesce created the set for Matthieu Blazy’s sophomore outing at Bottega Veneta this past weekend in Milan – a demonstration of the designer, artist and architect’s humanist style
By Jack Moss • Published
-
For the holiday season, Bottega Veneta hands its platforms to 12 bottegas around Italy
Bottega for Bottegas launches for the festive season – a collaboration between the Italian luxury house and 12 artisans around its home country
By Laura Hawkins • Published
-
Wondrous women’s winter boots for staying warm in style
Bolster your cooler-season style now. Step into the best women’s winter boots, as recommended by the Wallpaper* fashion desk
By Laura Hawkins • Published
-
Bottega Veneta roller skates make for fast lane fashion
We're in the right gear for living in the fast lane
By Laura Hawkins • Published
-
Basket bags: weave style magic this summer
Among summery accessories, there’s nothing like a simple basket bag to put us in a sunny, carefree mood. Here are our favourites.
By Laura Hawkins • Published
-
Colourful sunglasses for cooling off in style
Summer's most eye-catching colourful sunglasses are found in a rainbow of seductive shades, and are a sure fire way for styling out a heatwave. Life just got a little brighter (and hotter)!
By Laura Hawkins • Published
-
Fendi Baguette bag gets artisanal update
The Fendi Baguette ‘Hand in Hand' project celebrates Italian craftsmanship, with adorned iterations of the classic bag conceived by local artisans from Liguria to Piedmont
By Laura Hawkins • Published
-
Standout men's suits for stepping into spring
Stylish men's suits for springtime events, including lightweight, naturally hued styles by Loro Piana, Brunello Cucinelli and Bottega Veneta
By Laura Hawkins • Published