This summer’s best menswear, backdropped by a jewel of Californian modernist architecture
Photographer Niall O’Brien and stylist Ben Schofield travel to California to capture S/S 2023’s best menswear by the pool
Irish photographer Niall O’Brien and stylist Ben Schofield unite to capture the best menswear of S/S 2023, as featured in the Wallpaper* March Style Issue – from Stefan Cooke’s irreverent ‘Foam Party’ sequinned T-shirt to the innate elegance and ease of Dries Van Noten, Saint Laurent and Valentino.
Captured in the sun-soaked hills of Encino – a neighbourhood in the San Fernando Valley, close to Los Angeles – the collections are backdropped by Clear Oak, a jewel of midcentury Californian modernist architecture that has been recently renovated by local architecture studio Woods + Dangaran (its Desert Palisades project was named Best Private House in our 2023 Design Awards).
S/S 2023’s best menswear, photographed at Clear Oak, California
‘Californian modernist architecture is emblematic of its way of life, embracing the state’s year-round sunshine and love of the outdoors with its glass-boxed horizontality,’ says Wallpaper* architecture editor Ellie Stathaki of the home, which once belonged to Bing Crosby’s manager. ‘It’s clear that this elegant redesign ensures it will continue to offer both a warm domestic haven and a covetable space for socialising for years to come.’
Together, it is a blueprint for dressing for upcoming summertime escapes, and a fresh take on the laidback tropes of Californian style.
Model: Karim Turk at IMG Models. Casting: Svea Casting. Grooming: Michelle Harvey. at Opus Beauty using Phyto and Skinceuticals. Fashion assistant: Kit Swann. Thanks to Downtown LA Proper Hotel. Shot on location at Clear Oak, Encino, by Woods + Dangaran.
A version of this story appears in the March 2023 Style Issue of Wallpaper* (opens in new tab), available now in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today (opens in new tab)
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
