This summer’s best menswear, backdropped by a jewel of Californian modernist architecture

Irish photographer Niall O’Brien and stylist Ben Schofield unite to capture the best menswear of S/S 2023, as featured in the Wallpaper* March Style Issue – from Stefan Cooke’s irreverent ‘Foam Party’ sequinned T-shirt to the innate elegance and ease of Dries Van Noten, Saint Laurent and Valentino.

Captured in the sun-soaked hills of Encino – a neighbourhood in the San Fernando Valley, close to Los Angeles – the collections are backdropped by Clear Oak, a jewel of midcentury Californian modernist architecture that has been recently renovated by local architecture studio Woods + Dangaran (its Desert Palisades project was named Best Private House in our 2023 Design Awards).

S/S 2023’s best menswear, photographed at Clear Oak, California

Top, price on request, by Stefan Cooke. Trousers, £790, by Dion Lee. Shoes, £830, by Valentino Garavani (Image credit: Photography by Niall O’Brien, fashion by Ben Schofield)

‘Californian modernist architecture is emblematic of its way of life, embracing the state’s year-round sunshine and love of the outdoors with its glass-boxed horizontality,’ says Wallpaper* architecture editor Ellie Stathaki of the home, which once belonged to Bing Crosby’s manager. ‘It’s clear that this elegant redesign ensures it will continue to offer both a warm domestic haven and a covetable space for socialising for years to come.’

Together, it is a blueprint for dressing for upcoming summertime escapes, and a fresh take on the laidback tropes of Californian style.

Top, price on request, by JW Anderson. Trousers, £920, by Fendi (Image credit: Photography by Niall O’Brien, fashion by Ben Schofield)

Jacket, £1,350; shorts, £1,350, both by Prada (Image credit: Photography by Niall O’Brien, fashion by Ben Schofield)

Shirt, £550; shorts, price on request, both by Loewe (Image credit: Photography by Niall O’Brien, fashion by Ben Schofield)

Jacket, £2,270; shorts, £320; trousers, £1,140, all by Gucci (Image credit: Photography by Niall O’Brien, fashion by Ben Schofield)

Top, £1,300, by Dior (Image credit: Photography by Niall O’Brien, fashion by Ben Schofield)

Top, £1,950; shorts, £1,450, both by Valentino (Image credit: Photography by Niall O’Brien, fashion by Ben Schofield)

Shirt, £1,105; trousers, £1,105, both by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Shoes, £830, by Valentino Garavani (Image credit: Photography by Niall O’Brien, fashion by Ben Schofield)

Trousers, £950; underwear, £20, both by Dolce & Gabbana (Image credit: Photography by Niall O’Brien, fashion by Ben Schofield)

Top, £680; shirt, £820; trousers, £980, all by Miu Miu. Shoes, £830, by Valentino Garavani. Socks, £35, by Pantherella (Image credit: Photography by Niall O’Brien, fashion by Ben Schofield)

Jacket, £1,750, by Celine Homme (Image credit: Photography by Niall O’Brien, fashion by Ben Schofield)

Top; trousers, both price on request, by Courrèges (Image credit: Photography by Niall O’Brien, fashion by Ben Schofield)

Top, £1,085; trousers, £1,140, both by Ferragamo (Image credit: Photography by Niall O’Brien, fashion by Ben Schofield)

Model: Karim Turk at IMG Models. Casting: Svea Casting. Grooming: Michelle Harvey. at Opus Beauty using Phyto and Skinceuticals. Fashion assistant: Kit Swann. Thanks to Downtown LA Proper Hotel. Shot on location at Clear Oak, Encino, by Woods + Dangaran.

