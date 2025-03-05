Acne Studios has created a surreal skyline for its A/W 2025 runway show
Wallpaper* gets an exclusive first look at Acne Studios’ A/W 2025 show set, which features a collaboration with Swedish design duo Front
‘A dynamic juxtaposition of two worlds; an exercise in contrasts,’ is how Acne Studios describes its A/W 2025 womenswear collection, which will be presented this afternoon in Paris as part of the city’s fashion week.
Unfolding amid a surreal skyline conceived by set designer Polly Philp, the collection imagines this season’s protagonist on a journey from the wilds of northern Sweden towards the ‘fast-paced energy of the city’.
‘When you grow up in the north of Sweden, you develop a deep connection to nature,’ creative director Jonny Johannsson tells Wallpaper*. ‘The relationship between nature and the city has always fascinated me – it’s the tension and contrast between the two environments that I wanted to convey.’
‘Nature versus city’: inside the A/W 2025 Acne Studios showspace
This tension is encapsulated by the show’s set, whereby a series of gleaming, totemic ‘skyscrapers’ meet woven sculptures, reminiscent of lichen-covered rocks, by design duo Front. Inspired by the landscapes of their native Sweden, Anna Lindgren and Sofia Lagerkvist – who founded Front in 2008 – say the tapestry-covered sculptures are designed to ‘bring the wilderness in’.
‘Many of our previous works originate from our fascination with nature,’ the pair tell Wallpaper*. ‘We are intrigued by natural forms, textures and patterns. Here, the pieces have been embroidered with “wild embroidery” – just like in nature, you find more details the closer you look.’
The works will double as seating for a number of the show’s guests (‘after all, the most natural and ancient seat is a rock in the forest,’ say Front), while others will watch from bleacher-style seating along the edges of the showspace, which is entered through theatrical velvet ‘curtains’.
The show will also feature another intriguing collaboration: a soundtrack ‘curated’ by Icelandic musician Björk, who reveals a new version of her 1993 hit Human Behaviour (originally produced by Nellee Hooper and Björk) remixed by Helsinki-based artist Exmantera.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Johannsson says that the transporting soundtrack reflects the mood of both the collection and showspace. ‘I wanted to capture the nature and city intertwined, and the contrast between them,’ he says. ‘I hope everyone will appreciate how beautiful the nature is.’
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
-
Modernist churches: we give praise for the genre’s concrete geometries
Modernist churches offer awe and architectural inspiration, blending concrete geometries with spiritual reverence; we take a tour
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A playful chicken coop is the Lake District’s newest architectural talking point
Flock to Cumbria’s Grizedale Arts, where this structure is the culmination of a hotly contested design competition
By Lisa Wright Published
-
Sarah Lucas’ provocative ‘Tit Brick’ sculpture adorns a new collaboration with Tekla
British artist Sarah Lucas teams up with Copenhagen-based Tekla on a towel decorated with her 2017 ‘Tit Brick’ sculpture, with proceeds going to Studio Voltaire and its support for emerging artists
By Tianna Williams Published
-
For S/S 2025, nothing is quite what it seems with these twisted wardrobe staples
Trompe l’oeil, twisted silhouettes, unexpected fabrications: S/S 2025 sees designers play on wardrobe staples in increasingly surreal ways
By Jack Moss Published
-
The world’s best denim brands, according to Wallpaper*
From heritage brands to luxury names and independent innovators, our comprehensive guide to the world’s best denim brands helps you find the perfect pair of jeans
By Mary Cleary Published