Yauatcha’s bespoke mooncakes mark the start of delicious celebrations for Mid-Autumn Festival
Yauatcha, London’s Chinese dim sum teahouse, celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival (17 September) with three flavours of limited-edition mooncakes
As the summer holiday season fades away, it is time to prepare for the Mid-Autumn Festival and Yauatcha, London’s Chinese dim sum teahouse, has you covered. The festival, also known as Moon Festival, is the second most significant date in the Chinese calendar, after the Lunar New Year of course, which honours the moon and a fruitful harvest. The festival is usually celebrated with moon gazing, family banquets, and delicious mooncakes. This year, Yauatcha have crafted its own limited-edition mooncakes in three sumptuous flavours to bite into when celebrating in the restaurant or devouring at home.
Try Yauatcha's Mid-Autumn Festival mooncakes
The Mid-Autumn Festival, like with many Chinese customs, dates back to ancient times, and started with the worshipping of the moon and thanking it for a bountiful harvest that year, and years to come. However the custom of eating mooncakes during this time holds a much deeper history then it being just a tasty treat. According to historical records, the first mooncake was introduced during the Tang Dynasty (618-907 AD). On the 15th day of the 8th lunar month General Lijing, commanded by Emperor Li Shimin of the Tang Dynasty, led his troops to victory against the Turks. As a token of appreciation, a Tibetan trader offered the emperor some round cakes which quickly gained popularity and were named ‘mooncakes’.
These delicious confectionaries also helped to overthrow the government in the 13th century. The Mongols succeeded in invading China, with Kublai Khan establishing the Yuan dynasty. The new rule was oppressive and many Chinese people were monitored under close guard, and expected to give up their own food and wine. Liu Bowen, a rebel leader, decided to plan a rebellion during the Mid-Autumn Festival, and distributed mooncakes to Chinese residents in the guise of a blessing to the longevity of the Mongol emperor. As Mongols didn’t eat mooncakes, a hidden message was placed within each pastry parcel saying; ‘attack the Mongols on the 15th day of the 8th month.’ This simple plan succeeded and the Mongols were overthrown.
This year the Mid-Autumn Festival falls on 17 September, and to celebrate Yauchata have crafted three packaged interpretations of the traditional pasties- Traditional Baked Egg Custard, offers a classic Cantonese-style custard filling wrapped up in a golden pastry crust; Snowskin Earl Grey, has an Earl Grey and white chocolate shell with a mango cream filling, bundled up in a snowskin dough; and Snowskin Musang King Durian, which celebrates the unusual sweet and savoury fruit which has underlying tastes of caramel ,vanilla and almond again packaged in a white snowskin dough, all available until 24th September.
To immerse in the full Mid-Autumn Festival spirit both Yauatcha Soho and City outposts will be decorated in illustrations across its windows and patisserie counters marking the occasion in festive fashion.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
-
TigerQi Architecture champions modern Caribbean architecture in the British Virgin Islands
Based in the Caribbean, TigerQi Architecture joins the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2024, our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios
By Tianna Williams Published
-
22 bird houses come home to roost in ‘Dwellings’ at South London Gallery
As a new show opens this weekend in London exploring the concept of the bird house, we interview one of its curators Andu Masebo (not via Twitter)
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
What are the must-see watch releases at Geneva Watch Days 2024?
Get up close and personal with Swiss haute horlogerie at Geneva Watch Days 2024, until 2 September 2024
By Thor Svaboe Published
-
Why bread is back on the menu
Gone are the days of carb-avoidant diets dominating restaurant menus. Food Critic, Leonie Cooper, celebrates the return of pillowy, inventive bread as London's stand-out dish
By Leonie Cooper Published
-
Birley Chocolate hits the sweet ’n’ chic spot in London’s Chelsea
The new Birley Chocolate shop, a sibling to Birley Bakery, is a confection of colour as delicious as its finely crafted goods
By Melina Keays Published
-
The London tequila bars well worth a shot
Our resident spirits writer Neil Ridley explores London’s best places to enjoy the finest agave-based spirits
By Neil Ridley Published
-
Eight of the best Chinese restaurants in London right now
Our food critic's picks of the best Chinese restaurants in London, serving up a wealth of regional wonders in the chicest of contemporary surroundings
By Ben McCormack Published
-
Lavazza’s Wimbledon afternoon tea is a game, set and match
Ahead of Wimbledon, starting 1 July, Lavazza’s London flagship delivers Centre Court atmosphere, offering sweet and savoury treats with a tennis-inspired menu
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Tuck into Ruinart and Silo’s new zero-waste supper series in London
The Ruinart x Silo: Savoir (Re)Faire Supper Series sees the champagne house partner with the zero-waste restaurant, and centres on the new Ruinart Blanc Singulier cuvée
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Enjoy rosé on the terrace at Villa Minuty, the Rosewood's new summer restaurant
This summer, rosé wine estate Minuty brings the French Riviera lifestyle to the heart of London at the Rosewood Hotel, whose terrace has been transformed into Villa Minuty restaurant
By Melina Keays Published
-
30 years of Nobu: chef Nobu Matsuhisa on the trials and tribulations of a culinary empire
Nobu celebrates 30 years of its revolutionary Japanese and Peruvian cuisine. We speak with co-founder and chef Nobuyuki ‘Nobu’ Matsuhisa on setbacks, special guests and his love for painting
By Tianna Williams Published