Fashion designer Simone Rocha on her perfect restaurant experience

Simone Rocha: When faced with only picking one meal in a restaurant, I find it hard to choose. But I have always loved La Chaumière, tucked in off the side of the road up a mountain above Nice.

The feeling of arriving at dusk after a salty day in the sea and finding its tiny sign in lights is always magical. I’ve been many times over the last 20 years with my family and friends, from being a kid rolling around in the boot of the car on the way back down, to bringing my daughters and them drawing on the table. I love the room. It is simple, with stone floors, small tables with white tablecloths (my favourite), and metal chairs with woven wicker bases.

The room centres around one open fire with a wooden block in front where the meat is prepared. It is very relaxed and feels low key. You could be in someone’s living room.

Everything is cooked on the fire, essentially magical meat and potatoes. To start, I would recommend the giant wicker basket of crisp crudités. Then the côte de boeuf and potatoes. And finally the apple tart, which is accompanied by a massive bucket of cream that is spooned onto your plate. Perfect!

