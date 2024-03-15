The joy of AIX Rosé, sunshine in a glass
AIX Rosé, made in the sun-drenched hills of Côteaux d'Aix-en-Provence, is a dry, pale pink and aromatic, everyday luxury
In partnership with AIX Rosé
Maison Saint Aix, just outside Aix-en-Provence, blessed with 300 days of annual sunshine, and with an azure Mediterranean sparkling in the distance, is a winery that has only has one wine and one brand – AIX Rosé. Run since 2009 by former advertising executive Eric Kurver, the 140-year-old winery has an idyllic terroir, producing the kind of well-concentrated, freshly acidic fruit that marks a truly great rosé. And the ethos that underpins the complex production of the wine is simply to make the very best rosé each year.
Provence, home to Paul Cézanne, Pablo Picasso and Vincent Van Gogh, is also the birthplace of pale, dry and aromatic rosé wine. Manicured rows of vines dot the landscape. Côteaux d'Aix-en-Provence, one of the three appellations (or regions) that make up the Provençal wine district, has garnered a particular reputation for premium, rosé production.
At an altitude of 420m above sea level, gifted with mineral-rich soils, warm sunny days and cool nights, Maison Saint Aix’s 75 hectares of vineyards make it one of largest domaines in the AOP Coteaux d’Aix-en-Provence appellation; 60-year-old Grenache vines ensure highest quality juice and make up the backbone of the wine, while Syrah and Cinsault grapes add to the classic rosé blend.
‘The frequent mistral wind ensures the vines are blown dry during the growing season. Along with our organic viticulture, it also guarantees the health of the domaine’s soils and vines,’ explains Kurver, who has built Maison Saint Aix into a state-of-the-art winery. ‘My goal was to produce a thoroughly enjoyable wine, but also one that was complex and exclusive enough to win gold medals and receive excellent reviews around the world.’
As both an everyday luxury and a celebration wine, AIX Rosé’s reviews from around the dining table matter most. Echoing the sunny outdoor lifestyle synonymous with the Provence region, the soft-pink rosé pairs perfectly with a vast array of dishes and cuisines. ‘Conviviality and generosity are key to our lifestyle and how we want AIX to be thought of,’ says Kurver. ‘From fresh seafood and Provençal salads to more robust charcuterie and soft cheeses, AIX Rosé is versatile and informal. Joie de vivre in a bottle.’
-
