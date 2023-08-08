Saint Laurent and Sant Ambroeus celebrate the joy of ice cream with Paris gelato cart

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Stylish summertime refreshment comes courtesy of Saint Laurent this month, as the Anthony Vaccarello-led fashion house collaborates with Milanese culinary institution Sant Ambroeus on a six-flavour gelato and sorbet truck in Paris.

Primed for cooling pit stops in the city heat, the cart will be located at Saint Laurent’s Rive Droite store on Rue Saint-Honoré and promises mouth-watering strawberry, peach, lemon, pistachio and vanilla ice creams and sorbets, as well as classic Italian stracciatella ‘with a twist’.

Saint Laurent Rive Droite collaborates with Sant Ambroeus on gelato cart

Flavours include stracciatella ‘with a twist’ (Image credit: Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

The collaboration comes as part of the Vaccarello’s Rive Droite arm of the house, inspired by Yves Saint Laurent’s 1966-opened Rive Gauche store that marked the first time a couturier had sold a ready-to-wear collection. Vaccarrello has used Rive Droite – which alongside Rue Saint-Honoré has a location on Los Angeles’ Rodeo Drive – as a space to display limited-edition pieces, collaborations, exhibitions and ‘cultural exchanges’.

Recent Rive Droite launches have included the ‘37.2’ collection, comprising an array of Saint Laurent-branded summertime essentials from pool floats to cameras, as well as an exhibition of the work of photographer Renato D’Agostin, which documented a road trip across the United States. An equestrian collection and a collaboration with watchmaker Girard-Perregaux have also featured on Rive Droite’s eclectic line-up this past year.

Sorbets also feature in the line up, including lemon flavour (Image credit: Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

The gelato cart marks the third time that Saint Laurent has collaborated with Sant Ambroeus, Vaccarello noting that the historic coffee house and patisserie is a particular favourite of his. In 2019, a Sant Ambroeus ‘food truck’ opened outside Rive Droite in time for Christmas, serving pasta alongside a panettone made with French marron glacés.

Sant Ambroeus first opened in Milan in 1936, though has found its greatest success in the United States, where a 1982-opened branch on New York’s Madison Avenue quickly attracted a devoted following (Sant Ambroeus now has branches across America, from Aspen to Palm Beach). The Milanese outpost was reimagined in 2022 by the design firm Fabrizio Casiraghi, its marble-clad interior providing a glamourous ode to the city’s distinct design codes and the institution’s original 1930s design.

ysl.comsantambroeus.com