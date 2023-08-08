Saint Laurent and Sant Ambroeus celebrate the joy of ice cream with Paris gelato cart
Saint Laurent Rive Droite has united with Milanese patisserie Sant Ambroeus on a six-flavour Italian gelato cart, arriving at the house’s Paris store ready for the height of summer
Stylish summertime refreshment comes courtesy of Saint Laurent this month, as the Anthony Vaccarello-led fashion house collaborates with Milanese culinary institution Sant Ambroeus on a six-flavour gelato and sorbet truck in Paris.
Primed for cooling pit stops in the city heat, the cart will be located at Saint Laurent’s Rive Droite store on Rue Saint-Honoré and promises mouth-watering strawberry, peach, lemon, pistachio and vanilla ice creams and sorbets, as well as classic Italian stracciatella ‘with a twist’.
Saint Laurent Rive Droite collaborates with Sant Ambroeus on gelato cart
The collaboration comes as part of the Vaccarello’s Rive Droite arm of the house, inspired by Yves Saint Laurent’s 1966-opened Rive Gauche store that marked the first time a couturier had sold a ready-to-wear collection. Vaccarrello has used Rive Droite – which alongside Rue Saint-Honoré has a location on Los Angeles’ Rodeo Drive – as a space to display limited-edition pieces, collaborations, exhibitions and ‘cultural exchanges’.
Recent Rive Droite launches have included the ‘37.2’ collection, comprising an array of Saint Laurent-branded summertime essentials from pool floats to cameras, as well as an exhibition of the work of photographer Renato D’Agostin, which documented a road trip across the United States. An equestrian collection and a collaboration with watchmaker Girard-Perregaux have also featured on Rive Droite’s eclectic line-up this past year.
The gelato cart marks the third time that Saint Laurent has collaborated with Sant Ambroeus, Vaccarello noting that the historic coffee house and patisserie is a particular favourite of his. In 2019, a Sant Ambroeus ‘food truck’ opened outside Rive Droite in time for Christmas, serving pasta alongside a panettone made with French marron glacés.
Sant Ambroeus first opened in Milan in 1936, though has found its greatest success in the United States, where a 1982-opened branch on New York’s Madison Avenue quickly attracted a devoted following (Sant Ambroeus now has branches across America, from Aspen to Palm Beach). The Milanese outpost was reimagined in 2022 by the design firm Fabrizio Casiraghi, its marble-clad interior providing a glamourous ode to the city’s distinct design codes and the institution’s original 1930s design.
