‘Moët in Paris by Allénos’ is a restaurant bursting with colour and energy this summer
The ‘Moët in Paris by Allénos’ pop-up offers a vibrant space to enjoy the best of Parisian culture with an elegant French menu and interiors designed by Charles de Vilmorin
The global gaze turns towards Paris this summer, thanks to the 2024 Olympics, and the city is preening its plumage as it prepares to display the best of French culture to visitors from all over the world. As well as sport, they will find art, fashion, design and gastronomy celebrated at the highest level.
Moët in Paris by Allénos
Leading champagne house Moët & Chandon has collaborated with chef Yannick Alléno, and opened the doors to ‘Moët in Paris by Allénos’, a pop-up restaurant, bar and event space located in the 7th arrondissement in the heart of the city.
This joyful destination is a place where locals and visitors alike may gather to celebrate a historic Parisian summer with live music, DJ sets and, of course, extraordinary food and wine.
Alléno, whose restaurants, including London’s Pavyllon, have between them earned multiple Michelin stars, is a master of his craft – acclaimed for outstanding French cuisine that is rooted in tradition while expressing contemporary creativity. ‘Moët in Paris by Allénos blends the grandeur of our gastronomic heritage with the vibrant spirit that defines modern Paris,’ Alléno explains.
‘It's a place where each glass of Moët & Chandon is not just a toast, but also a celebration of craftsmanship, community, and the shared joy that only such timeless elegance can inspire. We're not just creating meals, we're crafting memories woven into the very heart of the city’.
Working with Moët & Chandon cellar master Benoît Gouez, Allénos has created an exciting menu that complements the full range of Moët & Chandon's finest champagnes, with Brut Impérial, Impérial Rosé, and Ice Impérial among them.
Delectable dishes include sea bass carpaccio with olive oil pearls; peppered beef fillet; and peach and ice cream drizzled with Moët Impérial. Simpler dishes such as sandwiches and spaghetti are also presented and elevated with Alléno’s flair and finesse. The restaurant offers tastings and culinary events, and every evening, at precisely 17.43, festivities commence with an enticing ‘Champagne Happy Hour’ – this exact time was chosen, rather poetically, to honour Moët & Chandon's founding in the year 1743.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
The restaurant interior, by fashion designer and illustrator Charles de Vilmorin, is exuberant and fantastical. Graphic murals, bursting with colour and energy, dance across the walls of the bright and airy spaces, over two floors of a striking modern building located in Beaupassage, a pedestrian hideaway just steps from Saint-Germain-des-Prés.
‘Moët & Chandon evokes a way of living that particularly inspires me: a fantasy, openness, a sense of celebration and sharing,’ says Charles de Vilmorin. ‘My vision was to offer clients and visitors an immersive experience in a dreamlike and offbeat world that highlights the festive spirit and French whimsy so evident in the house’s image.’
Moet in Paris is an uplifting, dynamic place – a gorgeous bubble of conviviality that inspires conversation and creative exchange and encapsulates French ‘savoir-fête’ – ‘the art of partying well’.
Melina Keays is the entertaining director of Wallpaper*. She has been part of the brand since the magazine’s launch in 1996, and is responsible for entertaining content across the print and digital platforms, and for Wallpaper’s creative agency Bespoke. A native Londoner, Melina takes inspiration from the whole spectrum of art and design – including film, literature, and fashion. Her work for the brand involves curating content, writing, and creative direction – conceiving luxury interior landscapes with a focus on food, drinks, and entertaining in all its forms
-
Scene-setting bathroom ideas: step into our dramatic, refined bathroom spaces
Wallpaper* compiles the hottest bathroom design ideas for 2025, from retro-futuristic scene-setting and sunset moods to sculptural curves and shadowy corners
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
At Glastonbury’s Shangri-La, activism and innovation meet
Glastonbury’s south-east corner is known for its after-dark entertainment but by day, there is a different story to tell
By Rhian Daly Published
-
The Royal Exchange welcomes Engel and Jang, a decadently deco new bar and restaurant
Taking residence in London’s Royal Exchange, German cocktail bar Engel, and Korean-Japanese restaurant Jang are a 1920s-styled delight designed by Karen Taylor
By Tianna Williams Published
-
In Paris, Alain Ducasse elevates the festival food experience
At We Love Green festival, the possessor of the most Michelin stars in the world has set himself a new challenge – to make vegetarian festival food something of substance.
By Craig McLean Published
-
How Debauve et Gallais and Marie Antoinette sparked a chocolate revolution
Paris chocolatier Debauve et Gallais is built on a sweet legacy, involving a chocolate coin designed to cure Marie Antoinette of her distaste for medicine
By James Gurney Published
-
Le Clarence: a culinary gem within Paris’ historic Golden Triangle
Le Clarence restaurant at The Hotel Dillon flies the flag for a new era of French luxury as the city gears up for the 2024 Olympic Games
By Melina Keays Published
-
Saint Laurent and Sant Ambroeus celebrate the joy of ice cream with Paris gelato cart
Saint Laurent Rive Droite has united with Milanese patisserie Sant Ambroeus on a six-flavour Italian gelato cart, arriving at the house’s Paris store ready for the height of summer
By Jack Moss Published
-
Young chef Mallory Gabsi opens his first restaurant in Paris
25-year-old Belgian chef Mallory Gabsi has collaborated with designer Arnaud Behzadi to create a welcoming, contemporary restaurant in the heart of Paris
By Mary Cleary Last updated
-
Café Compagnon brings home comforts to the heart of Paris
Interior designer Gesa Hansen and restaurateur Charles Compagnon open an inviting Paris café and restaurant in the heart of the city
By Mary Cleary Last updated
-
The traditional Parisian bakery gets a minimalist reboot
Liberté continues its graceful rise, merging modern baking techniques meet minimalist interiors in Paris
By Mary Cleary Last updated
-
Ora-ïto and Thierry Marx do Japanese street food the Parisian way
By Amy Serafin Last updated