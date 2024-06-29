‘Moët in Paris by Allénos’ is a restaurant bursting with colour and energy this summer

The global gaze turns towards Paris this summer, thanks to the 2024 Olympics, and the city is preening its plumage as it prepares to display the best of French culture to visitors from all over the world. As well as sport, they will find art, fashion, design and gastronomy celebrated at the highest level.

Moët in Paris by Allénos

(Image credit: Simon Detraz)

Leading champagne house Moët & Chandon has collaborated with chef Yannick Alléno, and opened the doors to ‘Moët in Paris by Allénos’, a pop-up restaurant, bar and event space located in the 7th arrondissement in the heart of the city.

This joyful destination is a place where locals and visitors alike may gather to celebrate a historic Parisian summer with live music, DJ sets and, of course, extraordinary food and wine.

(Image credit: Virgile Guinard)

Alléno, whose restaurants, including London’s Pavyllon, have between them earned multiple Michelin stars, is a master of his craft – acclaimed for outstanding French cuisine that is rooted in tradition while expressing contemporary creativity. ‘Moët in Paris by Allénos blends the grandeur of our gastronomic heritage with the vibrant spirit that defines modern Paris,’ Alléno explains.

‘It's a place where each glass of Moët & Chandon is not just a toast, but also a celebration of craftsmanship, community, and the shared joy that only such timeless elegance can inspire. We're not just creating meals, we're crafting memories woven into the very heart of the city’.



(Image credit: Virgile Guinard)

Working with Moët & Chandon cellar master Benoît Gouez, Allénos has created an exciting menu that complements the full range of Moët & Chandon's finest champagnes, with Brut Impérial, Impérial Rosé, and Ice Impérial among them.

Delectable dishes include sea bass carpaccio with olive oil pearls; peppered beef fillet; and peach and ice cream drizzled with Moët Impérial. Simpler dishes such as sandwiches and spaghetti are also presented and elevated with Alléno’s flair and finesse. The restaurant offers tastings and culinary events, and every evening, at precisely 17.43, festivities commence with an enticing ‘Champagne Happy Hour’ – this exact time was chosen, rather poetically, to honour Moët & Chandon's founding in the year 1743.

(Image credit: Virgile Guinard)

The restaurant interior, by fashion designer and illustrator Charles de Vilmorin, is exuberant and fantastical. Graphic murals, bursting with colour and energy, dance across the walls of the bright and airy spaces, over two floors of a striking modern building located in Beaupassage, a pedestrian hideaway just steps from Saint-Germain-des-Prés.

(Image credit: Virgile Guinard)

‘Moët & Chandon evokes a way of living that particularly inspires me: a fantasy, openness, a sense of celebration and sharing,’ says Charles de Vilmorin. ‘My vision was to offer clients and visitors an immersive experience in a dreamlike and offbeat world that highlights the festive spirit and French whimsy so evident in the house’s image.’

(Image credit: Simon Detraz)

Moet in Paris is an uplifting, dynamic place – a gorgeous bubble of conviviality that inspires conversation and creative exchange and encapsulates French ‘savoir-fête’ – ‘the art of partying well’.

moetinparis.com