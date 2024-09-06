Embrace evenings in with Serax’s new tableware, perfect for a cosy season of dining

Summer, as always, came and went too quickly. As gloomier days creep in, long evenings dining outdoors, on crisp salads and fruity desserts, are quickly being replaced by cosy nights in around softly lit tables. Autumn is the season for hosts to hunker down and share comforting meals with friends. Serax, the Belgian design brand, is more than ready for the months ahead thanks to its new collections, debuting at Maison & Objet in Paris (5 – 9 September 2024).

Set the scene with Serax’s new tableware

The Antwerp-based label boasts a roster of both distinguished and upcoming talents from across the world, and helps bring their creative designs to life. From a new tableware collection in collaboration with Uncharted, to candle designs by long-time collaborators Vincent Van Duysen and Bela Silva & Marie Michielssen, and a new lighting collection by Marie Michielssen, each piece is crafted to bring an easy, sophisticated style to any dining space.

The first collection, titled ‘Out of Lines’, is an elegant set of tableware designed in collaboration with creative trio Uncharted. Creative director Stephanie Cohen, restaurateur Julien Cohen and designer Raphaël Navot wanted to create functional tableware that did not compromise on beautiful aesthetics. Focusing on organic shapes and earthy tones, the collection of more than 30 pieces feels artisanal, from mocha-coloured mugs and saucers to ebony wood bowls and smooth chocolate ceramic plates. Uncharted has also developed a glassware line consisting of asymmetrical, mouth-blown vessels that boast an ergonomic design, eye-catching yet understated. A range of multi-functional wooden serving boards completes the collection.

In collaboration with perfumer and artist Bela Silva, Serax also presents ‘Infinity’, a pair of fragrance candles nestled within ceramic pods that draw on nature for inspiration, specifically birds and foliage. The candles are titled ‘Encensoir’ and ‘Sonata’. The first is intended to remind people to take a moment to pause and reflect, while the second aims to deliver a fresh and slightly sweet sensation.

A second candle collaboration, with Marie Michielssen, is the ‘Wind & Fire’ collection, inspired by ancient pharmacy jars. The nine candles, divided into three fragrance families, emulate the colour of the glass they are potted in, diffusing scents of amber, earthy floras and warm, spicy scents.

Architect Vincent Van Duysen, meanwhile, rounds out Serax’s candle offering with an intriguing design, ‘Destinations’. At the bottom of the glass container is a subtle recess, which makes the vessel fit perfectly on its cork base. This creates an elegant floating effect and a fascinating contrast between the different materials.

‘Destinations’ candle, by Vincent Van Duysen for Serax (Image credit: Courtesy of Serax and Vincent Van Duysen)

Michielssen has also crafted new lighting for Serax, which spans from small mood lamps to large floor lamps, made with a careful combination of ceramic and papier-mâché.

With warm lighting, earthy-scented candles in autumnal tones, and organic, tactile tableware, the scene is set for your extra helpings of hearty comfort food.

serax.com