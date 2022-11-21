Saint Laurent celebrate Renato D’Agostin’s road trip photography in new exhibition

Coinciding with Paris Photo – the international photographic fair which took place in the French city earlier this month – Saint Laurent has invited Italian image-maker Renato D’Agostin to exhibit a 2015 series in the house’s Paris and Los Angeles Rive Droite stores. The stores, based on Yves Saint Laurent’s original 1966 Rive Droite store on the Left Bank, primarily house the brand’s collaborative endeavours and limited-edition pieces, alongside furniture, art and vintage music ephemera. ‘My choices are all very instinctive,’ Vaccarello told Wallpaper* on their opening in 2019. ‘I don’t want to intellectualise it too much. Just keep it in the moment – Rive Droite is really about l’air du temps.’

The series, part of which was published in 2015 book 7439, documents a journey D’Agostin took across the United States, travelling 7,349 miles east to west on a vintage 1983 BMW R100 motorcycle. The ethereal photographs – each developed en route, with D’Agostin turning his various hotel rooms into temporary dark rooms – capture an ‘initiatory journey where the man becomes an artist in a series of luminous and contrasting images, full of grace, light and subtlety,’ as the notes describe. A composite of 34 images makes up the various pieces displayed in the exhibition, comprising three triptychs (the central point of the show), as well as a number of diptychs.

Renato D’Agostin at Saint Laurent Rive Droite, Paris

Saint Laurent T-shirt featuring Renato D’Agostin (Rive Droite exclusive) (Image credit: Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

The exhibition offers a rare opportunity to purchase D’Agostin’s work (all pieces will be on sale), which features in numerous public collections, such as the Library of Congress and the Phillips Collection in Washington DC, the International Centre of Photography in New York and LACMA in Los Angeles, the Centre for Creative Photography in Arizona and the Maison Européenne de la Photographie in Paris.

An exclusive ‘Renato D'Agostin’ book will also be available to purchase in Saint Laurent Rive Droite stores and on the house’s website, alongside a series of T-shirts featuring D’Agostin’s prints made in collaboration with the Venice-born photographer.

Renato D’Agostin at Saint Laurent Rive Droite runs until November 30, 2022.

