Mark’s Club’s interior refresh brings British countryside charm to the heart of Mayfair
Located in a classic Mayfair townhouse, Mark’s Club unveils its new interiors, from greenhouse extensions to a new open-plan layout full of trinkets and charm
Walking into Mark's Club feels like setting foot in an English Country manor, right in the middle of Mayfair. Located off a quiet road, the historic private members’ club has reopened its doors following a sophisticated refurbishment, overseen by businessman Richard Caring. The new interior continues the timeless allure the club is known for, while injecting quintessential countryside-manor charm into the heart of London.
Step inside the renewed Mark's Club
The club, founded in 1972, came about as an alternative to St James’s gentlemen’s clubs, and the space and its amenities, including a hearty British menu, have been enjoyed by members ever since.
As you enter the newly refurbished club, the reception acts as an elegant cloakroom and passageway into the main ground-floor living room. A large George Stubbs painting draws guests in, alongside an English fusee clock from the 1900s.
The living room and dining area offer an eloquent setting for members to sit back and relax. Venturing further into the club, a bar area provides tea, coffee and juices, with a selection of fresh fruit and French pastries during the day, while a classic cocktail menu is an evening draw, with Bellinis served in Murano glasses.
Off the dining room, a new extension beckons. With potted and hanging plants, and charming lanterns, the greenhouse brings a classic English country garden indoors. The new dining space beautifully tightropes between being light and airy and cosy and intimate; it's an area to share hushed conversations by candlelight.
The menu at Mark's Club is a reflection of its interior, offering classic British cuisine, from chicken pie to Dover sole and Loch Duart smoked salmon. Sommeliers are on hand to help decide the best pairing from the extensive wine list, including aged clarets and Italian gems. This is also an ideal spot to enjoy a leisurely afternoon tea, which is in the works for the near future.
The oak-floored staircase leads to the first floor's main bar area and adjoining drawing room, which offers a less formal tone and a large cocktail menu. The games room on the second floor continues this laissez-faire theme, with backgammon sets laid out and ready to be played. The first-floor terrace is still home to Mark’s Club cigar programme, including vintage and collectable cigars from across the globe. The terrace also offers a more relaxed dining experience, with a menu spanning from Exmoor caviar through to Petit Fours to round-off a leisurely evening.
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
