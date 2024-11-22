Why champagne pairs beautifully with fine food
Maison Krug unites champagne with decadent cuisine in the latest edition of its ‘Single Ingredient’ adventure, in collaboration with globally renowned Michelin-starred chefs who enhance the flavours and aromas of Krug Grande Cuvée or Krug Rosé
The pairing of fine champagne and fine food is a many splendoured thing. The elegance of champagne, with its delicate bubbles and nuanced flavours, make it a perfect companion to haute cuisine. It is lighter than many wines and doesn’t overwhelm subtle and finely tuned flavours, and its versatility allows it to be served alongside various styles of cooking and different courses. Yet the notion of champagne pairing is a relatively new trend and only just beginning to be explored and appreciated.
Inside Krug's Kitchen
Until quite recently, the idea of pairing champagne with an entire a multi-course menu was a surprising and even outlandish one. Although champagne has always been enjoyed with all kinds of cuisine, it was usually a drink to be sipped by itself or with canapés, before wines were served with food. This perception has completely changed; the role of the sommelier has developed and champagne is now considered and referred to as a wine (which it is – a type of sparkling wine produced specifically in the Champagne region in the northeast of France).
Maison Krug have always understood the wonderful possibilities of pairing Champagne with fine food. The House was established in Reims in 1843 by Joseph Krug. He was a visionary and a non-conformist who pushed at the boundaries of Champagne making in the pursuit of the excellence for which the House is globally revered. Olivier Krug, sixth generation of the Krug family and Director of Maison Krug says: ‘In my family, Krug champagne has always been associated with gastronomy. It is no secret that Krug Grande Cuvée offers an almost infinite palette of culinary pairings’
The House of Krug was ahead of the curve; it was ten years ago when they decided to demonstrate the magnificent alliance between Krug Champagne and cuisine, and they resolved to do so at the very highest level. They embarked upon their ‘Single Ingredient’ adventure, in collaboration with globally renowned chefs who had each been awarded 3 Michelin stars. (This elite group is known as the ‘3 star community’)
Every year since 2014 the Maison have paid tribute to one simple ingredient and invited the Krug Ambassador Chefs from the 3 star community to focus on that one ingredient and create dishes to enjoy with a glass of Krug Grande Cuvée or Krug Rosé. The first single ingredient chosen was tomato in 2014 and the story continued with potato in 2015. Egg, mushroom, fish, pepper, onion, rice, and lemon followed, and then flower in 2024.
This year, the Maison marked the 10th anniversary of the ‘Single Ingredient’ adventure with a truly extraordinary celebration, named ’Inside Krug’s Kitchen’ - a series of immersive events where all of the ten single ingredients were presented as one ten course menu, with each course created by one of the ten Krug Ambassador Chefs: Anne-Sophie Pic, Arnaud Lallement, Enrico Bartolini, Esben Holmboe Bang, Guillaume Galliot, Hélène Darroze, Hiroyuki Kanda, Jan Hartwig, Jérôme Banctel and William Bradley.
Ten chefs with 3 Michelin stars apiece adds up to 30 Michelin stars – that’s a lot of stars in the room. The maths is easy; what is harder to comprehend is the sheer scope and ambition of the undertaking. Gathering ten chefs of this calibre in the same place at the same time is a feat in itself; having them join forces on a collaborative menu is something else. ‘What we are doing is impossible’ said Olivier Krug, and yet, Maison Krug made it happen. ‘Krug’s Kitchen’ was a phenomenal showcase, but the bigger picture is the Maison’s passionate belief in champagne pairing.
Cuisine at this level is delicate, complex, and perfectly balanced. The flavours are subtle and nuanced and every note of taste and texture has been put there for a reason, which is much like fine champagne. There are many points of similarity between champagne and haute cuisine, and the marriage works beautifully, with each complementing the other. ‘Champagne can take your dish to another level’ explains William Bradley, who took on the mushroom course of the menu. The relationship is beautifully reciprocal. Extraordinary cuisine returns the favour to champagne, exquisitely enhancing the flavours and aromas of Krug Grande Cuvée or Krug Rosé.
