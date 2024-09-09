This year sees the release of an exceptional trilogy of Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage Champagnes: Grand Vintage 2016, Grand Vintage Collection 2009, and Grand Vintage Collection 2000. Each one is unique; Grand Vintage status is given only to champagnes made from the grapes of a single outstanding year (whereas non- vintage champagnes are a blend of harvests from different years.) Such launches are momentous - the House of Moët & Chandon have released only 77 vintage champagnes since 1842, and each tells a tale of the year marked on its bottle.

These three luminous new Millesimés, carefully selected by Moët & Chandon’s Cellar Master Benoît Gouez, have been collectively named ’A Tale of Sublimation.’ This title evokes, rather poetically, their extraordinary journey between the growing and harvesting of the grapes, the maturation of the wine, and the declaration of vintage status, which only happens when there is a very special year.

Taste the trilogy of Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage Champagnes

Grand Vintage 2016 RSP £62.50, (Image credit: Jean-Marc Flé)

The word ‘sublimation’ derives from the latin: ‘sublimis’, meaning ‘uplifted’ or ‘exalted’, and for Moët & Chandon it refers to an act of transformation, creation, and resilience in the face of challenging circumstances: The art of wine making is finely tuned with the weather conditions that are obviously a key factor for its fundamental ingredient - grapes. The vineyard conditions in Champagne during 2016, 2009 and 2000 were turbulent and unpredictable, but excellence was born from adversity, and the harvests of these years yielded supreme quality rather than abundance.

After the September grape harvests, the Maison brought its great expertise to bear on the wine making process. Using skilled judgement and exquisitely nuanced adjustments during the champagne’s maturation, Benoît Gouez conquered the vicissitudes of nature to create accomplished, elegant champagnes deemed worthy of Grand Vintage status.

Gouez says: ‘Each Grand Vintage is my interpretation of a specific year, and as such, is unique. This trilogy is composed of a Grand Vintage and two Grand Vintage Collection champagnes, all different yet all a product of traditional Champenois phenomena in which uncertainty challenges us, pushes us further and finer in the art of transformation.’

Grand Vintage Rosé 2016 RSP £77 (Image credit: Jean-Marc Flé)

Whilst the vintages are linked together, each has its own character, and all three, in different ways, pair beautifully with fine cuisine. Grand Vintage 2016 is a graceful champagne with a round and supple palate. It offers a gentle sequence of tasting sensations, including toasted brioche and marzipan. Lively and radiant, with fruity, floral notes and a creamy effervescence, it lends itself particularly to game and lobster.

Grand Vintage Collection 2009 presents power and charisma after fourteen years of long maturation. This vintage is smooth and sumptuous, with especially delicate bubbles. Its rich and inviting palate is complemented by grilled and roasted dishes with bold umami flavours.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Grand Vintage Collection 2000 RSP £316 (Image credit: Jean-Marc Flé)

The Grand Vintage trilogy displays the accomplishment of the Maison’s champagne-making, where elegance and complexity are skilfully balanced. Grand Vintage Collection 2000 is both assertive and charming; It is rich and intense, yet light and radiant. This champagne is magnificently opulent. In food pairing, it demands distinct textures, fruit, and spice to meet its bold maturity, and it is a delight to both eyes and palate - with fresh citrussy flavours and a beautiful iridescent golden hue.