AHEC presents the future of South African Design
Future Heirlooms is a project by AHEC, presented at Always Welcome in Johannesburg (until 30 October 2022) in collaboration with seven South African design studios working in American red oak
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The American Hardwood Export Council (AHEC) presents Future Heirlooms, a project in collaboration with designer collective Always Welcome, manufacturer and designer Houtlander and timber importer BOS Timbers, highlighting the work of South African designers and exploring the future of sustainable design.
The result is a collection of seven pieces by Dokter and Misses, MashT Design Studio, TheUrbanative, Kumsuka, Kalki Ceramics, Joe Paine in partnership with Nathan Gates, and Nøde Studio, looking to the future while celebrating each creative’s heritage and South Africa’s design legacy.
Sustainable potential
As with all of AHEC’s projects, Future Heirlooms is an opportunity to highlight its materials’ sustainable potential. The lumber for the project arrived at the South African port of Durban carbon negative, meaning that there was more CO2 sequestered within the delivered lumber than was released throughout the process of preparing the material. Only just over one cubic metre of wood was used to manufacture all seven pieces, and for their lifetime, they will keep around 1,069 kg of CO2 out of the atmosphere.
‘We need to end our current throwaway culture and we need to use materials that have a low environmental impact,’ says AHEC regional director Roderick Wiles. ‘These issues should affect all our day-to-day decision-making. Designers, especially, have a huge influence on how products are planned and with what materials.’
Future Heirlooms by AHEC
The pieces, which will be on display at the Always Welcome viewing rooms in Johannesburg (until 30 October 2022), include a digital grandfather clock by Joe Paine & Nathan Gates, a screen by Nøde Studio merging technology and craft, and a furniture piece by Kalki Ceramics, referencing the aesthetic of the South African tree snake.
Some of the works in the project create a connection with local traditions and objects, such as that of Siyanda Mazibuko (a graduate of Discovered, the 2021 collaboration between Wallpaper* and AHEC) who created the ‘Ukhamba Table’, whose forms are informed by Zulu Ukhamba drinking vessels, traditionally shared between friends and family at Zulu gatherings. Similarly, a table by Thabisa Mjo’s MashT is inspired by traditional Xhosa garments, while a chair by Mpho Vackier features charred timber and references braided hairstyles typical of the Fulani people of West Africa.
Some of the pieces offer an intimate view of the designers’ lives, such as Dokter and Misses’ ‘Family Portrait’, a cabinet inspired by their new family life after welcoming a child, featuring hand-painted patterns and a section for each family member.
‘This project was the perfect platform for us to work with accomplished South African designers and makers, whilst also helping them to work with an abundant, versatile and beautiful, yet lesser-known American hardwood species,’ continues Wiles.
In 2023, all seven pieces will move to Always Welcome Heritage House in Cape Town. ‘We hope that this project inspires important discussions around sustainability in South African furniture design,’ says Garreth van Niekerk, director and co-founder of the Always Welcome collective. ‘And that the personal narratives of each designer imbued in each piece bring joy and delight to visitors of the show during its run.’
INFORMATION
Future Heirlooms is on view until 30 October 2022
americanhardwood.org (opens in new tab)
alwayswelcome.store
ADDRESS
17 Commerce Crescent
Kramerville, Sandton
South Africa
VIEW GOOGLE MAPS (opens in new tab)
-
Princeton’s Rubenstein Commons building is a seasonal delight
Rubenstein Commons building in Princeton by Steven Holl Architects is designed with the seasons and academic excellence in mind
By Martha Elliott • Published
-
American barn architecture meets Japanese craft: Foster Retreat by Foster + Partners and Karimoku
Japanese brand Karimoku collaborates with Norman Foster on furniture for a new project in Martha’s Vineyard
By Danielle Demetriou • Published
-
Forever Valentino: inside the Italian house’s most comprehensive exhibition yet
Qatar Museums and Maison Valentino present ‘Forever Valentino’, an homage to founder Valentino Garavani which spans 1959 to present day
By Martha Elliott • Published
-
World View: Letter from South Africa
The World View series shines light on the creativity and resilience of designers around the world as they confront the challenges wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic. Working with our international contributors, we reach out to creative talents to ponder the power of design in difficult times and share messages of hope. As South Africa emerges from one of the world’s strictest lockdowns, designers and artists are scrambling to revive small businesses and channelling their creative energies to analogue production, reports Sean O’Toole from Cape Town.
By Sean O'Toole • Published