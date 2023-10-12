London lawyers’ office unites British heritage with a Scandinavian twist

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The barristers’ chambers of Twenty Essex have had a complete interior overhaul revealing a practical working space inspired by British heritage. The London lawyers wanted to extend their current space at 20 Essex Street in Temple, to coincide with the company's rebranding.

Twenty Essex offices by Pernille Lind Studio

(Image credit: Courtesy of Pernille Lind Studio)

London-based Danish designer Pernille Lind took on their vision: to incorporate conference rooms, workstations, seminar rooms, a café, and an event space, while keeping things inviting and comfortable. Lind knew it was important to not stray far from the building's roots, with location in such a quintessentially British area.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Pernille Lind Studio)

The idea flourished during the Covid-19 pandemic, with the purpose of creating an inspiring office design that would entice people back to the workplace and improve on the existing environment. The use of British craftsmanship and suppliers such as Benchmark, Trees Lounge, George Smith, Sinclair Till, Rough Living, Lind + Almond, and Denne Joinery, was key in creating a space that interlinks office functionality with a classically timeless interior.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Pernille Lind Studio)

With the building extending over six floors, there was an initial overhaul of the floorplan to make each level have a distinct purpose. The basement welcomed an open kitchen and café, with terracotta and cream floor tiling, and minimalistic seating keeping the space clean and adaptable for client-held events. Low lighting above the countertop sets a cosy mood for the colder months, a classic Scandinavian design element from Pernille Lind Studio.

With a homely ethos in mind, each room throughout the levels features warm lighting that is adaptable to meet the specific needs of the space, while keeping a calm appeal.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Pernille Lind Studio)

The colour palette throughout the interior is reminiscent of an autumnal English countryside: forest greens, burnt oranges and chestnut woods showcased on deep seating sofas, and soft carpets. Contrasting materials come together to create a contemporary feel while complementing the building's historic prestige.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Pernille Lind Studio)

The inviting space extends to a terrace, with industrial lighting and outdoor furniture, perfect for hosting casual meetings, or simply a place to enjoy a drink after work.

Attention to detail is a theme throughout the project, from the custom horseshoe-shaped desks, to bespoke joinery to accommodate computer monitors, and glazed partitions for functionality and contemporary character.

The interior nods to a British countryside aesthetic, bringing a sense of calm to a usually fast-paced environment.

pernillelindstudio.co

(Image credit: Courtesy of Pernille Lind Studio)