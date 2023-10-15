Tableau presents previously unseen Poul Gernes flower lamp
Danish design studio Tableau worked with the Poul Gernes Foundation to bring to life the design for the first time
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
During 3 Days of Design 2023 this year, Tableau unveiled a collaboration with the Gernes Foundation, which also marks the Danish design studio’s first reissued design.
Tableau founder Julius Værnes Iversen (whose studio focused on floral compositions and opened a flower shop before branching out into design) had been fascinated by the work of Danish artist Poul Gernes since he was a child, and a lucky encounter with his foundation led to this new project, the first historical reissue by Tableau.
Tableau and Poul Gernes
'The pieces by Gernes have been very influential in Denmark due to the many works in public spaces,' says Iversen. 'One of the most significant for me was Palads, a cinema in central Copenhagen, which I thought was a castle for kings and queens. His use of colours was very significant for the late 1980s period. I grew up in an area where he decorated Ordrup high school, and it made a big impression on me. I believe the colours in his work appealed, and still appeal, to my childish side, creating a joyful aesthetic that still impacts my work.'
The project was the result of Iversen’s deep dive into the archives of the Gernes Foundation, where he had access not only to the spatial colour interventions for which the artist was well-known, but also discovered less-documented functional artworks. Originally designed between the late 1980s and early 1990s, when Gernes was a professor at The Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts, the prototype has been at the Gernes Foundation’s headquarters since its creation but it was never shown to the wider public.
It was a lucky encounter that made the project possible. 'I met Bibi Saugman [of the Poul Gernes Foundation] at our concept store in Copenhagen, where we sell collectible design, functional art, and flowers,' he recalls. 'We started discussing Gernes' work with florals and how well it aligns with Tableau's work.
'This chance meeting led to the collaboration, and we began discussions with Ulrikka Gernes about showcasing Gernes' works and dusting off old prototypes. To me, it was essential to recreate Gernes' exact version of the lamp. Technical drawings were never made, so we had to create them based on the single prototype we had. We decided to scale the prototype to 150 per cent size to fit contemporary homes better, but both the original and the larger version are available.'
'Through conversations with Bibi Saugman and Ulrikke Gernes, it was clear that the lamp was intended to be a design rather than a unique artwork, which allowed us to reissue it,' explains Iversen. The lamp is defined by a sheet of aluminium, sliced and bent by hand to create the shape (a process that Tableau does in-house, in the very space where the lamps made their debut back in June).
It's also a project that marks a new era for Tableau: 'the concept of collaborating with the Gernes foundation is to do more of this type of work,' explains Iversen. 'Gernes created many objects that have never been published, and we plan to produce more items in the future. In general, we would like to engage in collaborations to bring forth historical archival works by functional artists and designers.'
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
-
The odd couple: Chanel and Pomellato play with asymmetry in jewellery
Two jewellery houses, Chanel and Pomellato, take a new turn, toying with asymmetry to create organically opulent pieces
By Caragh McKay Published
-
Hiroshi Sugimoto reflects on time and truth ahead of his London retrospective
As ‘Hiroshi Sugimoto: Time Machine’ opens at Hayward Gallery, the artist tells us of his guiding force, and why his Seascapes always end up in the bedroom
By Danielle Demetriou Published
-
Debra Lehman Smith: why architecture needs art
Architecture studio LSM and its co-founder Debra Lehman Smith cultivate creative connections for employees, in the US and beyond
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The Danish shores meet East Coast America as Gubi and Noah unveil new summer collaboration
Gubi x Noah is a new summer collaboration comprising a special colourful edition of Gubi’s outdoor lounge chair by Mathias Steen Rasmussen, and a five-piece beach-appropriate capsule collection
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
3 Days of Design 2022: best of Danish design, and more
Explore the best new spaces and furniture launches from Danish and international brands and designers at Copenhagen’s 3 Days of Design 2022
By Rosa Bertoli Last updated
-
Danish studio Tableau takes flower arranging into uncharted waters
We talk to Tableau Copenhagen founder Julius Værnes Iversen on the studio's evolution from flower shop to fully-fledged design operation and its collaboration with artists, designers and design brands
By TF Chan Published
-
Talent and textiles come together in a new project by Kvadrat Febrik
28 emerging designers from around the world create furniture and objects using Kvadrat Febrick fabric range
By Paul Sephton Last updated
-
World View: Letter from Denmark
The World View series shines light on the creativity and resilience of designers around the world as they confront the challenges wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic. Working with our international contributors, we reach out to creative talents to ponder the power of design in difficult times and share messages of hope. Among designers in Denmark, there has been some disorientation, but also patience, resilience, and a newfound sense of purpose and generosity, writes our commissioning editor TF Chan.
By TF Chan Last updated
-
Travel the globe through colour with Giulio Ridolfo
In a new tome, Materialising Colour, Journeys with Giulio Ridolfo, join the Italian colourist on his scenic journey through colour, joined by botanical photographer Howard Sooley and curator Jane Withers
By Rosa Bertoli Last updated
-
Brdr Krüger opens its first standalone space in Copenhagen
Marrying the Rococo style of the building with the 133-year-old company's timeless designs
By Paul Sephton Last updated
-
Dahlman1807’s leatherwork is a labour of love
Ahead of the Dahlman1807 and Goods accessories collection launch on 23 May, take a trip down Danish design's memory lane
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith Last updated