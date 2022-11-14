Reform kitchens’ New York showroom opens in Brooklyn
Located in Dumbo, Reform kitchens’ New York showroom brings Scandinavian kitchen design to the American East Coast
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
The Danish kitchen brand Reform is claiming a piece of Brooklyn for its own, with the opening of its first flagship space on the American East Coast. Located in the borough’s storied Dumbo neighbourhood, the showroom – a fitting complement to Reform’s West Coast outpost in Santa Monica, California – boasts industrial, loft-like environs, sandwiched between the Manhattan Bridge and Brooklyn Bridge. The gallery-style space mirrors Reform’s philosophy of redefining kitchen design. Conceived by Norm Architects, the Danish architecture and design studio that has already designed two Reform kitchens, the inviting showroom exudes a softness and humanity that echoes the ethos of Reform’s collections.
‘The idea was to create a clean, yet prominent background that would still make the wide selection of kitchen designs shine through on their own,’ says Reform CEO and founder Jeppe Christensen. ‘We wanted to create a unique, welcoming, and spatial experience with a Nordic feel, where visitors can explore the individual features of each kitchen design in a calm, yet distinctive setting. The main design concept for the [space] was to build everything around the monolith in the very center of the room.’
He continues, ‘We have been working with Norm Architects from the very beginning. The “Surface” design by Norm was one of our first design launches and we've had a strong collaboration ever since. Reform's core values are reflected in Norm's very rational and consistent design approach, always with a soft touch and the human perspective in mind. Their ability to reduce complexity to the essential was what we needed.’
Such clarity is peppered by Reform’s eye-catching collections. From the playful ‘Match’ design by Muller Van Severen, which reappropriates the material typically used for cutting boards for cabinetry, to ‘Reflect’ by Jean Nouvel, which elevates the kitchen’s utilitarianism by incorporating a stainless steel countertop and textured glass fronts, Reform’s dynamic approach to this residential mainstay is on full display.
‘The new flagship in Dumbo, Brooklyn is a part of a wider expansion strategy to grow our brand in the US market and it is beyond comparison our most ambitious showroom so far,’ concludes Christensen, who has revealed that openings in downtown Los Angeles, Philadelphia and New Jersey are set for 2023. ‘We see a huge potential for Scandinavian kitchen design in the US and with a large flagship in New York, we hope to open up to the rest of the US. The world is looking towards New York when it comes to trends and tendencies and they also have an eye for Scandinavian style and design, so this seemed like the perfect location to create awareness around our brand and to initiate this growth journey.’
Reform
39 Main Street
Brooklyn, New York
Pei-Ru Keh is the US Editor at Wallpaper*. Born and raised in Singapore, she has been a New Yorker since 2013. Pei-Ru has held various titles at Wallpaper* since she joined in 2007. She currently reports on design, art, architecture, fashion, beauty and lifestyle happenings in the United States, both in print and digitally. Pei-Ru has taken a key role in championing diversity and representation within Wallpaper's content pillars and actively seeks out stories that reflect a wide range of perspectives. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband and two children, and is currently learning how to drive.
-
The finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond
Can’t get enough of brutalism? Neither can we. Scroll below, for some of the world's finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Motorola Razr 2022 invites you into the fold
The Motorola Razr 2022 is a fully featured smartphone that just happens to fit in any pocket. Has Motorola cracked the art of viable folding devices?
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
London restaurant The Palomar unveils a glamorous refurbishment and new dishes
The Palomar’s redesign by Archer Humphryes Architecture adds allure alongside innovations to the ‘modern Jerusalem’ cuisine
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
Deirdre Dyson’s new geometric rugs cover all the angles
Deirdre Dyson offers a vivid geometry lesson with her ten-strong, made-to-measure ‘Angles’ rug collection
By Martha Elliott • Published
-
House of Walpole brings together Britain’s leading luxury brands
British luxury confederation Walpole launches House of Walpole in London, a residence and event space that showcases timeless craft alongside contemporary design
By TF Chan • Published
-
Fendi presents Lukas Gschwandtner’s Triclinium at Design Miami 2022
Design Miami 2022: Fendi presents Triclinium by Austrian artist Lukas Gschwandtner
By TF Chan • Published
-
Vintage Ikea pop-up makes London debut
Casa Billy is the first physical event of vintage Ikea seller Billy For Sale
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Eames office chairs take the spotlight in a new digital showcase
Iconic Eames office chairs designs are celebrated by the Eames Institute of Infinite Curiosity in a new online exhibition titled 'The Ever-Evolving Eames Aluminium Group'
By Maria Cristina Didero • Published
-
Bard, Edinburgh’s new shop and gallery, celebrates Scottish design
Bard puts Scottish design in the spotlight
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
The theatrical world of Lee Broom is celebrated in a new book
Lee Broom: Fashioning Design, published by Rizzoli, charts the designer’s 15 years in the industry in dramatic style
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Female Californian designers celebrated in new R & Company exhibition
R & Company presents ‘Born Too Tall: California Women Designers, Postwar to Postmodern’
By Tilly Macalister-Smith • Published