Reform kitchens’ New York showroom opens in Brooklyn

The Danish kitchen brand Reform is claiming a piece of Brooklyn for its own, with the opening of its first flagship space on the American East Coast. Located in the borough’s storied Dumbo neighbourhood, the showroom – a fitting complement to Reform’s West Coast outpost in Santa Monica, California – boasts industrial, loft-like environs, sandwiched between the Manhattan Bridge and Brooklyn Bridge. The gallery-style space mirrors Reform’s philosophy of redefining kitchen design. Conceived by Norm Architects, the Danish architecture and design studio that has already designed two Reform kitchens, the inviting showroom exudes a softness and humanity that echoes the ethos of Reform’s collections.

(Image credit: Courtesy Reform Kitchens)

‘The idea was to create a clean, yet prominent background that would still make the wide selection of kitchen designs shine through on their own,’ says Reform CEO and founder Jeppe Christensen. ‘We wanted to create a unique, welcoming, and spatial experience with a Nordic feel, where visitors can explore the individual features of each kitchen design in a calm, yet distinctive setting. The main design concept for the [space] was to build everything around the monolith in the very center of the room.’

He continues, ‘We have been working with Norm Architects from the very beginning. The “Surface” design by Norm was one of our first design launches and we've had a strong collaboration ever since. Reform's core values are reflected in Norm's very rational and consistent design approach, always with a soft touch and the human perspective in mind. Their ability to reduce complexity to the essential was what we needed.’

(Image credit: Courtesy Reform Kitchens)

Such clarity is peppered by Reform’s eye-catching collections. From the playful ‘Match’ design by Muller Van Severen, which reappropriates the material typically used for cutting boards for cabinetry, to ‘Reflect’ by Jean Nouvel, which elevates the kitchen’s utilitarianism by incorporating a stainless steel countertop and textured glass fronts, Reform’s dynamic approach to this residential mainstay is on full display.

‘The new flagship in Dumbo, Brooklyn is a part of a wider expansion strategy to grow our brand in the US market and it is beyond comparison our most ambitious showroom so far,’ concludes Christensen, who has revealed that openings in downtown Los Angeles, Philadelphia and New Jersey are set for 2023. ‘We see a huge potential for Scandinavian kitchen design in the US and with a large flagship in New York, we hope to open up to the rest of the US. The world is looking towards New York when it comes to trends and tendencies and they also have an eye for Scandinavian style and design, so this seemed like the perfect location to create awareness around our brand and to initiate this growth journey.’

Reform

39 Main Street

Brooklyn, New York

reformcph.com

(Image credit: Courtesy Reform Kitchens)

(Image credit: Courtesy Reform Kitchens)