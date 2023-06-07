The Danish shores meet East Coast America as Gubi and Noah unveil new summer collaboration
Gubi x Noah is a new summer collaboration comprising a special colourful edition of Gubi’s outdoor lounge chair by Mathias Steen Rasmussen, and a five-piece beach-appropriate capsule collection
Danish design company Gubi joined forces with New York fashion brand Noah to create a collection that is infused with the spirit of summer. Mixing fashion and design, the Gubi x Noah collection is launched at 3 Days of Design 2023, and comprises a special edition series of Gubi’s ‘MR01 Outdoor Lounge Chair’ by Mathias Steen Rasmussen in a fresh new palette, and a five-piece capsule collection.
Gubi x Noah: a summer-appropriate design collaboration
‘The coastal way of life is rooted in freedom and flexibility – it is light, bright, airy, and easy,’ says Marie Kristine Schmidt, Gubi’s chief brand officer. ‘Gubi x Noah’s new take on the “MR01 Lounge Chair” and the accompanying clothing collection perfectly express this coastal state of mind, seamlessly bridging indoor and outdoor, referencing life at sea and on shore, and introducing bold and brilliant new colours that spark joy and conjure visions of coastal life.’
The collection merges the two brands’ identities, with Gubi’s design rooted in Scandinavian heritage and Noah’s subculture-led East Coast approach. By bringing their two companies together, Gubi and Noah have created a contemporary, timeless interpretation of summetime classics.
Gubi’s ‘MR01 Outdoor Lounge Chair’ is a low seat made for meditation, constructed of outdoor-appropriate iroko wood with a distinctive rope seat – made of high-performance, waterproof polyester (used in speed sailing) in a palette curated by Noah of yellow, royal blue, navy and grey. Its laid-back design and lightweight construction make it an ideal garden furniture piece, while its sleek design is an ideal addition to both the outdoors and the indoors.
‘The design of the “MR01” is so classic I wanted to add an old, artistic expression and practical element to the design as an alternative to something that is already perfect, thus ultimately using weatherproof nautical rope,’ says Noah co-founder Estelle Bailey-Babenzien. ‘I imagined four chairs sitting together on the beach all afternoon and into the evening, bringing an intentional vibrant energy to every space, and making a concise, positive statement.’
Meanwhile, the fashion capsule features an oversized beach towel, water-resistant hat, swim shorts, tote bag and boat-neck sweater in striped motifs that reflect and complement the chairs’ palette. On the accessories is also a new interpretation of the Gubi fish logo in a rainbow colourway developed as part of the collaboration with Noah.
‘Water has always been an important element in the Noah lifestyle, so naturally it has found its way into the design,’ adds Noah co-founder Brendon Babenzien, former design director of Supreme. ‘Growing up in a coastal community, nautical style naturally becomes a part of your personal expression. We loved the Gubi logo and thought it would work incredibly well on a few simple items. We’ve selected items and colours that give a sense of being near the sea.’
The GUBI x Noah collection will be exclusively available in-store during 3 Days of Design (7-9 June 2023) at Storm Fashion in Copenhagen
The collection will then be widely available from 15 June from Noah’s stores in New York, Osaka and Tokyo, at Storm Fashion in Copenhagen, and online at gubi.com and noahny.com
Gubi Showroom, Orientkaj 18-20 · Nordhavn 2150
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
-
Volvo EX30 squeezes new materials and world-leading safety into a compact EV
The new Volvo EX30 is the smallest car in Volvo’s range. The full electric SUV provides a compelling mix of forward-thinking interior design with innovative materials and Google technology
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Jewellery artist Lucy Anderson charts a new path in minimalist wearable art
Lucy Anderson plays with abstract geometrical concepts for simple and elegant jewellery pieces
By Mazzi Odu • Published
-
A beachside home in the Dominican Republic is both private retreat and design destination
Arkina Architectural Design has created a vast beachside home for hire on the shores of the Caribbean, carved from concrete and set within a tropical garden
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
3 Days of Design 2022: best of Danish design, and more
Explore the best new spaces and furniture launches from Danish and international brands and designers at Copenhagen’s 3 Days of Design 2022
By Rosa Bertoli • Last updated
-
Danish studio Tableau takes flower arranging into uncharted waters
We talk to Tableau Copenhagen founder Julius Værnes Iversen on the studio's evolution from flower shop to fully-fledged design operation and its collaboration with artists, designers and design brands
By TF Chan • Published
-
Talent and textiles come together in a new project by Kvadrat Febrik
28 emerging designers from around the world create furniture and objects using Kvadrat Febrick fabric range
By Paul Sephton • Last updated
-
World View: Letter from Denmark
The World View series shines light on the creativity and resilience of designers around the world as they confront the challenges wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic. Working with our international contributors, we reach out to creative talents to ponder the power of design in difficult times and share messages of hope. Among designers in Denmark, there has been some disorientation, but also patience, resilience, and a newfound sense of purpose and generosity, writes our commissioning editor TF Chan.
By TF Chan • Last updated
-
Travel the globe through colour with Giulio Ridolfo
In a new tome, Materialising Colour, Journeys with Giulio Ridolfo, join the Italian colourist on his scenic journey through colour, joined by botanical photographer Howard Sooley and curator Jane Withers
By Rosa Bertoli • Last updated
-
Brdr Krüger opens its first standalone space in Copenhagen
Marrying the Rococo style of the building with the 133-year-old company's timeless designs
By Paul Sephton • Last updated
-
Dahlman1807’s leatherwork is a labour of love
Ahead of the Dahlman1807 and Goods accessories collection launch on 23 May, take a trip down Danish design's memory lane
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Last updated
-
Normann Copenhagen’s abstract new range has an artful twist
The Danish design brand launches The Normann x Brask Art collection with ten international artists, curated by Jens Peter-Brask
By Sujata Burman • Last updated