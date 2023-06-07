The Danish shores meet East Coast America as Gubi and Noah unveil new summer collaboration

Danish design company Gubi joined forces with New York fashion brand Noah to create a collection that is infused with the spirit of summer. Mixing fashion and design, the Gubi x Noah collection is launched at 3 Days of Design 2023, and comprises a special edition series of Gubi’s ‘MR01 Outdoor Lounge Chair’ by Mathias Steen Rasmussen in a fresh new palette, and a five-piece capsule collection.

Gubi x Noah: a summer-appropriate design collaboration

‘The coastal way of life is rooted in freedom and flexibility – it is light, bright, airy, and easy,’ says Marie Kristine Schmidt, Gubi’s chief brand officer. ‘Gubi x Noah’s new take on the “MR01 Lounge Chair” and the accompanying clothing collection perfectly express this coastal state of mind, seamlessly bridging indoor and outdoor, referencing life at sea and on shore, and introducing bold and brilliant new colours that spark joy and conjure visions of coastal life.’

The collection merges the two brands’ identities, with Gubi’s design rooted in Scandinavian heritage and Noah’s subculture-led East Coast approach. By bringing their two companies together, Gubi and Noah have created a contemporary, timeless interpretation of summetime classics.

Gubi’s ‘MR01 Outdoor Lounge Chair’ is a low seat made for meditation, constructed of outdoor-appropriate iroko wood with a distinctive rope seat – made of high-performance, waterproof polyester (used in speed sailing) in a palette curated by Noah of yellow, royal blue, navy and grey. Its laid-back design and lightweight construction make it an ideal garden furniture piece, while its sleek design is an ideal addition to both the outdoors and the indoors.

‘The design of the “MR01” is so classic I wanted to add an old, artistic expression and practical element to the design as an alternative to something that is already perfect, thus ultimately using weatherproof nautical rope,’ says Noah co-founder Estelle Bailey-Babenzien. ‘I imagined four chairs sitting together on the beach all afternoon and into the evening, bringing an intentional vibrant energy to every space, and making a concise, positive statement.’

Meanwhile, the fashion capsule features an oversized beach towel, water-resistant hat, swim shorts, tote bag and boat-neck sweater in striped motifs that reflect and complement the chairs’ palette. On the accessories is also a new interpretation of the Gubi fish logo in a rainbow colourway developed as part of the collaboration with Noah.

‘Water has always been an important element in the Noah lifestyle, so naturally it has found its way into the design,’ adds Noah co-founder Brendon Babenzien, former design director of Supreme. ‘Growing up in a coastal community, nautical style naturally becomes a part of your personal expression. We loved the Gubi logo and thought it would work incredibly well on a few simple items. We’ve selected items and colours that give a sense of being near the sea.’

The GUBI x Noah collection will be exclusively available in-store during 3 Days of Design (7-9 June 2023) at Storm Fashion in Copenhagen

The collection will then be widely available from 15 June from Noah’s stores in New York, Osaka and Tokyo, at Storm Fashion in Copenhagen, and online at gubi.com and noahny.com

Gubi Showroom, Orientkaj 18-20 · Nordhavn 2150

gubi.com

noahny.com