LA's Studio Klein opens a new gallery space in Silverlake

Husband-and-wife team Jon and Maša Kleinhample, who hail respectively from California and Slovenia, first met in Berlin and founded their agency, Klein, in Belgium. They finally put down roots in Los Angeles in 2017, with the city’s famed sunshine and bright creative scene has proven to be a great source of inspiration for the duo, who are now launching two new projects, conceived in their vast warehouse HQ in the city’s Arts District.

The first – and a real milestone for the studio, whose past projects include furniture collections as well as private residences in Echo Park and restaurants on Melrose Avenue – is The Annex, a new gallery in Silverlake designed to be a creative hub and gathering space, involving an ongoing dialogue with the local design community.

Studio Klein launches The Annex

Stump Stools and Puddle Table at Studio Klein's LA space (Image credit: Courtesy of studio Klein)

The small but perfectly formed building, featuring an art deco façade, whitewashed brick walls and floor-to-ceiling windows, is the ideal space to display a carefully curated selection of pieces by independent designers, as well as Klein’s new creations. ‘While our studio nearby is filled with our creative processes and ongoing projects, The Annex offers an experiential environment to present our work, allowing us to fully share our creative vision with the public,’ say the designers.

The second is Klein's new Volume III furniture collection. Comprising around ten designs ranging from a plush sofa and swivel lounge chair to a slat bench and versatile light, it embraces softness and comfort and aims to bring a sense of play and fantasy into the home. Like the new gallery, its design highlights the studio’s core values, which focus on simplicity and staying true to the materials used.

Volume III collection by Studio Klein

Pillow Sofa (Image credit: Courtesy Studio Klein)

‘We believe that the beauty of furniture comes from its honesty – honest design, honest materials, and honest production,’ explains the duo. ‘Our kind of minimalism isn't about being stark or cold; it's about finding warmth and comfort in simplicity in a way that is meant to be imperfect. Volume III feels like a hug of what we've been surrounded by lately. This is the first time we’ve made pieces for kids and lighting, and we’re excited to extend our philosophy into those spaces.’

Influenced by their international background, their collaborations with local artisans and manufacturers, as well as by the demands of a busy family life, Volume III is designed to endure the vigour of everyday use. For example, the ‘Pillow’ sofa is a robust piece that will survive the assaults of young children, yet looks simple and elegant thanks to its laser-cut, press-broken aluminium frame and overstuffed cushions.

Marshmallow Daybed (Image credit: Courtesy Studio Klein)

Highlights of the collection include the ‘Marshmallow’ lounge and ottoman, its square pillows inspired by the squishy confectionary it is named after; the ‘Plank’ chair, a new, cubist twist on the classic Adirondack; and the simple but one-of-a-kind ‘Stump’ stools. The latter are made by bringing back to life oversized logs, once used bridge beams, industrial columns, or barn trusses, found in nearby vintage wood yards.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Originally developed for chef Lincoln Carson’s LA restaurant Bon Temps, Klein’s ‘Alu’ chair has been tweaked and updated, and can now be paired with the ‘Puddle’ tables. Both designs are inspired by the versatility of sheet aluminium, which is laser-cut, bended and pressed before being polished and waxed.

Marshmallow Lounge & Ottoman (Image credit: Courtesy Studio Klein)

Volume III also comprises the ‘Balloon’ series of seats and table, featuring soft curves and meant to invite playful interaction; the Douglas fir ‘Slat’ bench, suitable for indoor and outdoor environments; and the ‘Mono’ light, which is ideal for creating a focused ambiance and accentuating key areas.

The Annex is located at 3300 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026, and is open to the public seven days a week from 11am-7pm.

klein.agency

(Image credit: Courtesy of studio Klein)

Alu Chairs and Puddle table (Image credit: Courtesy Studio Klein)

Puddle Tables (Image credit: Courtesy Studio Klein)