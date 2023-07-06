‘Sofa, Looking for Togo’ is a new podcast dedicated to the iconic Togo sofa

‘Sofa, Looking for Togo’ is a new design podcast series honouring the design, history and popularity of the iconic Togo sofa. Part of the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the sofa’s creation, the podcast is hosted by French journalist Aurélie Sfez and produced by Radio K7 Creative, with contributions from industry leaders from a variety of creative disciplines.

'Sofa, Looking for Togo’ podcast

(Image credit: Courtesy Ligne Roset)

‘I've been seeing them everywhere. At my friends’ places, at my friends’ parents’ places. They come in all sorts of colours, even with flowers. They strike poses in magazines, on billboards in the subway, at the movies, on social networks… What’s with all this passion for Togo sofas?’ says Sfez in a trailer introducing the podcast.

The Togo sofa was originally designed for Ligne Roset in 1973 by Michel Ducaroy, and features a compact, moulded, modular form that over the years has been declined in a series of cool compositions, in textile or leather upholstery.

(Image credit: Courtesy Ligne Roset)

‘Today, it sells like hotcakes, it’s the supreme sofa,’ continues Sfez. The Togo sofa has become an influencer favourite and a regular on social media posts, but its ubiquitous popularity hasn’t deterred design professionals from using it in their own interiors as well.

The podcast, Sfez explains, ‘is an adventure and an investigation to try to understand this worldwide success a little better. How did this sofa become such an iconic, inescapable piece of design? Why does everyone want it? What’s its secret?’

(Image credit: Courtesy Ligne Roset)

The first two episodes are available to stream on every podcast platform (with more to come), and the series will include interviews with Dominique Forest, chief curator of the Contemporary Design department at the Museum of Decorative Arts; advertising legend Jacques Séguéla; Hollywood set decorator Nancy McIlvaney; and fashion writer, consultant, and influencer Alyssa Coscarelli, among others.

Listen via pod.link/sofa-en