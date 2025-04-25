This neoclassical São Paulo home feels both warm and grand
With its neutral palette, period-inspired touches and contributions from a suite of high-profile Brazilian designers, the CMK House balances classical and contemporary with prowess
For this week’s installment of The Inside Story, Wallpaper* heads to a tree-lined neighbourhood in São Paulo, Brazil, to a home known as the CMK House. The house, designed by local firm Marina Salles Arquitetura e Interiores, is a masterclass in neoclassical architecture, with original design by Brazilian architect Marcos Tomanik. Salles has added contemporary decor while retaining a warm respect for the initial layout.
The result is tranquil and calming, with the integration of natural textures like linen, raw silk, leather, suede, wood and stone. The aim, however, was to balance this natural, neutral feel with distinctive design; this is not an interior that plays it safe. The entry hall, for instance, features a black-and-white chequered marble floor alongside its sand-toned walls. A suspended ‘Alva AP’ sideboard by Brazilian designers Marcelo Alvarenga and Susana Bastos also makes a statement.
In the living room, the ceramic vaulted ceilings, arched windows and preserved, reclaimed wood floor recall the heritage of the CMK House, but a clean aesthetic persists with the same sandy walls and a curated selection of furniture, artworks and decorative objects.
These include sofas from Dpot, an ‘Sertao’ side table by Gabriela Campos, a ‘Xibô’ lamp by Brazilian designer Sergio Rodrigues, ‘Benjamin’ armchairs (Rodrigues' final creation), a coffee table by Jacqueline Terpins, an ‘Infinito’ armchair by Lia Siqueira for Etel, and a natural-textured rug from Phenicia. Works by artists including Júlio Villani, Vik Muniz, Manabu Mabe and Hilal Sami Hilal adorn the walls, and a grand piano, a focal point for the musically inclined family that lives here, anchors the space.
Other quirky features include a wine cellar with indirect lighting in the dining room and a ceramic mosaic floor in the breakfast room, which is bathed in natural light. The dining table, which is custom-designed by Salles, features a rounded-edge top and is surrounded by ‘Beg’ chairs (also by Rodrigues) and presided over by a ‘Floatation’ pendant light by Ingo Maurer.
The library is a standout space, where existing cabinetry and boiserie panels were retained. Fireside, ‘Stella Alta’ armchairs from Rodrigues are the perfect place to curl up with a book, and we can think of few better places to work than the freijó-veneer desk, designed by Salles, in the adjacent office. Elsewhere, a former painting studio has been transformed into a music studio with navy acoustic linen panels, a striped Kilim rug and a cognac leather sofa.
Classical yet contemporary is not always an easy balance to strike, but Salles achieves it masterfully in this harmonious home, which feels at once like a country estate and a Mediterranean retreat.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Anna Solomon is Wallpaper*’s Digital Staff Writer, working across all of Wallpaper.com’s core pillars, with special interests in interiors and fashion. Before joining the team in 2025, she was Senior Editor at Luxury London Magazine and Luxurylondon.co.uk, where she wrote about all things lifestyle and interviewed tastemakers such as Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Priya Ahluwalia, Zandra Rhodes and Ellen von Unwerth.
-
Ai Weiwei’s new public installation is coming soon to Four Freedoms State Park
‘Camouflage’ by Ai Weiwei will launch the inaugural Art X Freedom project in September 2025, a new programme to investigate social justice and freedom
By Tianna Williams
-
Out of office: what the Wallpaper* editors have been up to this week
A week in the life of the Wallpaper* team, from 'fermenting' art to Welsh cuisine and a meeting at 89°C
By Anna Solomon
-
Bowers & Wilkins has updated its Px7 wireless headphones. We give them a listen
The new Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 bring audio expertise and new technology to an updated and enhanced version of its excellent noise-cancelling headphones
By Jonathan Bell
-
This São Paulo apartment combines wood-clad interiors, biophilia and show-stopping city views
The Andre Luque-designed Heritage apartment features a retractable open plan, a plethora of natural materials and self-irrigating plants
By Anna Solomon
-
Humberto Campana welcomes us to his new São Paulo studio
As one half of Estudio Campana, Humberto Campana built a reputation for elevating found objects into playful furnishings. We visit his new São Paulo studio as he embarks on a solo career
By Beta Germano
-
Wentz presents innovative furniture incorporating ocean plastic waste
The ‘Mar’ collection by Guilherme Wentz is informed by the sea and features computerised 3D-weaving techniques to transform ocean-borne plastic
By Scott Mitchem
-
Casa Higienópolis: a São Paulo mansion reborn to display the best of Brazilian style and history
Casa Higienópolis is the latest revival project by retail company Iguatemi, a mansion merging neoclassical style and Brazilian flair
By Scott Mitchem
-
Step into Jorge Zalszupin’s design legacy
Led by Brazilian design brand Etel, Casa Museo Zalszupin preserves the Brazilian designer’s legacy and celebrates his impact on the design world
By Rosa Bertoli
-
Remembering legendary Brazilian modernist Jorge Zalszupin (1922-2020)
Retracing the ‘succession of miracles’ from Jorge Zalszupin, an icon of Brazilian design who has passed away aged 98
By Scott Mitchem
-
World View: Letter from Brazil
The World View series shines light on the creativity and resilience of designers around the world as they confront the challenges wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic. Working with our international contributors, we reach out to creative talents to ponder the power of design in difficult times and share messages of hope. Brazilian designers have been characteristically composed, and coming together in the face of the country’s mounting crisis, reports Scott Mitchem
By Scott Mitchem