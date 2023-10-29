Puiforcat reopens its Paris store
Reopening in the heart of Paris’ 8th arrondissement is Puiforcat’s boutique, with interiors by the brand’s artistic director Charlotte Perelman
Puiforcat reopens the doors to its Paris store, located in the city’s 8th arrondissement and strengthening its roots in the area. Designed by artistic director Charlotte Perelman, the space is a showcase for the house’s classic and contemporary creations, with a display that honours its history and heritage.
Since 1820, Puiforcat has established a reputation as the maker of the finest contemporary French silversmithing, with collaborations with the likes of Donald Judd enriching the brand’s modern approach to silver.
Inside Puiforcat's Paris Boutique
Visitors to the space are greeted by a voluminous oak table, its sinuous edges inspired by traditional silversmiths' workbenches. Here, Puiforcat showcases key historic tableware pieces as well as the Dinner Service collection by Judd, designed in 1989 and reproduced in sterling silver by the company's master craftsmen.
Behind the table, a wrought-iron frame displays several examples of Puiforcat silver cutlery, including traditional designs and Art Deco pieces by Jean Puiforcat, who joined the company owned by his family in the 1930s, creating some of the most timeless and avant-garde objects in the collection.
Some of Puiforcat's most impactful designs are shown like artworks on essential oak plinths, with sketches and drawings offering an insight into the creative process behind some of its most legendary objects.
Finally, at the back sits a small, intimate lounge defined by varnished sycamore panelling, where customers are welcomed to disover the Monogrammes dinner service, a range of ceramic with playful modernist lettering inspired by the graphic creations of Jean Puiforcat (semi-bespoke, every service is made to order following customers' requests).
The new boutique is a fitting portrait of the company, which was acquired by Groupe Hermès in 1993. Representing the closest connection between finest craftsmanship and a contemporary approach to creation, Puiforcat proves how a company can successfully elevate its heritage while representing a beacon of excellence and contemporaneity.
Puiforcat
48, avenue Gabriel (Matignon angle)
Paris
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
