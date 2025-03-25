Pierre Yovanovitch’s set and costumes bring a contemporary edge to Korea National Opera in Seoul
French interior architect Pierre Yovanovitch makes his second operatic design foray, for The Marriage of Figaro in Seoul
French interior architect and furniture designer Pierre Yovanovitch is known for creating compelling design showcases – from the Paris showroom of his brand, Pierre Yovanovitch Mobilier, to narrative-led furniture exhibitions such as 2019's show ‘Love’ at New York’s R & Company. He has also successfully transferred his skills to costume and set design for operatic performance – his first foray being with Theater Basel’s staging of Rigoletto in 2023, for which he created a chic and slick set comprising three brightly painted curved walls – like abstract flower petals – that moved as the action unfolded and intensified.
Now, Yovanovitch has revealed the set design and costumes for a production of Le Nozze di Figaro by the Korea National Opera in Seoul.
Pierre Yovanovitch’s set and costume design for the Korea National Opera
Yovanovitch is a lifelong opera fan, and his passion for the medium resonates through his work and its attention to detail. In this case, he added a contemporary touch through geometric and curved ‘buildings’, which are furnished with 1920s- and 1930s-inspired pieces.
The stage rotates, offering the audience dynamic perspectives of the central character’s atelier and house, while the colours of the backdrop convey the action's 24-hour timeline. Yovanovitch also created the 53 costumes, and envisioned the accompanying hair and make-up, informed by traditional Korean dress and early 1900s fashion. He studied each character's personality to create costumes that intrigue and also support the comedy written within the opera.
The designer worked closely with director Vincent Huguet, on what marks their second collaboration. ‘It was an honour to work alongside Vincent Huguet to bring Le Nozze di Figaro to life on the Korea National Opera’s stage,’ said Yovanovitch. ‘This project allowed me to expand my storytelling into new realms – beyond the set to costumes – and to reflect the witty intricacies of the opera through every visual detail.’
Following this production, Yovanovitch and Huguet will team up on The Valkyrie by Richard Wagner for the Rome Opera House, set to debut later in 2025.
Le Nozze di Figaro was staged by Korea National Opera at Seoul Arts Centre this March, nationalopera.org.
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper*s staff writer. Before joining the team in 2023, she contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, Parisian Vibe, The Rakish Gent, and Country Life, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars ranging from design, and architecture to travel, and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers, and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
