Pierre Yovanovitch acquires historic French furniture company d'Argentat
Pierre Yovanovitch announced his acquisition of d'Argentat and its subsidiary, Ecart International, founded by legendary designer Andrée Putnam
Pierre Yovanovitch has acquired d'Argentat, the historical French furniture company, also comprising Ecart International, founded by legendary designer Andrée Putnam. Yovanovitch has collaborated with Argentat factory for over a decade, and the new development marks a new vertical expansion for the Pierre Yovanovitch Group as well as an opportunity to carry on Putnam's legacy.
The Group, explains a note accompanying the announcement, will integrate d'Argentat's manufacturing expertise and scale it in size to support both companies' development. Meanwhile, the acquisition also strengthens Yovanovitch's ongoing support of French craftsmanship.
Leading his interior design practice since 2001, Yovanovitch expanded his firm's scope in 2021 with the launch of Pierre Yovanovitch Mobilier, also opening galleries in Paris and New York in 2023. The scope of his work combines furniture design with interiors and a passion for contemporary art and vintage design.
His work has always been closely linked with the craftspeople and manufacturers behind his collections. 'They help bring my designs to life, and we work together to help perfect their techniques with an ongoing dialogue about each work until it’s perfect,’ he told Wallpaper* on the occasion of the launch of his brand.
'D'Argentat represents for me the spirit of French furniture excellence and has long been an exceptional partner whose work I deeply respect,' he says. 'Today, I'm delighted to be able to invest fully in its development, as we share common values. Through this new project, I'm proud to contribute to anchoring craftsmanship in our territories.'
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
