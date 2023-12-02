Pierre Yovanovitch opens a home in New York
The Pierre Yovanovitch New York gallery is a 10,000-square-foot space within a penthouse in Chelsea, bringing a taste of Paris to the city
The acclaimed French interior designer Pierre Yovanovitch has opened his first American gallery space in New York City. The new home serves as the perfect landing spot for visitors looking to enter Yovanovitch’s world, especially following the launch of his namesake furniture brand, Pierre Yovanovitch Mobilier, in 2021.
Located on the penthouse floor of a pre-war building in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighbourhood, Yovanovitch’s New York perch boasts a rooftop terrace and a sprawling open-plan layout. Alongside his own collections of furniture and lighting, Yovanovitch had curated a selection of artworks from names such as Camille Henrot, Wolfgang Tillmans and Alicjia Kwade, forming beautifully immersive vignettes that showcase his tasteful eye and aesthetic.
Inside Pierre Yovanovitch New York gallery
‘We wanted a space, which was not on the street level and that had great natural light and a residential feel to it. It felt fitting that the works be displayed in a home-like setting, so visitors can get a strong feel for how the pieces would look in their space,’ says Yovanovitch. ‘I wanted to create an environment that was truly reflective of my interior design approach. The concept is very simple and architectural. The idea was to put the furniture forward and to avoid over-decorating the interior while still creating an immersive space.’
He continues, ‘Our space is on the top floor of the building, with access to a rooftop and allows for a lot of natural light. I love this indoor/outdoor aspect and it makes the space feel that much more like a home. The fireplace is of course a focal point as well, which is a nice element. Contemporary art is such an important facet of my design work, and dear to me as a collector myself, so it made sense to position our gallery space in the heart of New York’s arts district. Our Paris gallery is located in the Marais arts district which is a nice through line between our locations.'
With over 10,000 square feet at his disposal, Yovanovitch has utilized the space to mark other firsts. He says, ‘In addition to being our first US gallery location, we’ll be debuting a few pieces for the first time to the public, including: Hopper Bar Stools, Blossom Suspended Light, Mindy Armchair, Clover Ceiling Lamp, Calas Table Lamp, to name a few. We also have a big project in the works set to debut in early summer.’
Pierre Yovanovitch New York Gallery
555 West 25th Street, 6th floor
Pei-Ru Keh is the US Editor at Wallpaper*. Born and raised in Singapore, she has been a New Yorker since 2013. Pei-Ru has held various titles at Wallpaper* since she joined in 2007. She currently reports on design, art, architecture, fashion, beauty and lifestyle happenings in the United States, both in print and digitally. Pei-Ru has taken a key role in championing diversity and representation within Wallpaper's content pillars and actively seeks out stories that reflect a wide range of perspectives. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband and two children, and is currently learning how to drive.
